New Honda Hawk 11 Cafe Racer Makes Global Debut – Photos

Quite a few styling bits for Hawk 11 appear to have been borrowed from CB4 Interceptor Concept that was showcased in 2019

In global markets, Honda Africa Twin’s platform has been utilized for other popular bikes such as Rebel 1100 and NT1100. To ensure choices are not limited to tourer, cruiser, ADV segments, Honda has unveiled an entirely new 1100cc bike.

Named Hawk 11, the bike was unveiled at the 2022 Osaka Motorcycle Show. This new Honda motorcycle will work to fill the gap that’s been left with the recently discontinued CB1100.

New Honda Hawk 11 Cafe Racer

A neo-retro cafe racer, Hawk 11’s most distinguishing feature is its Monza fairing. As it is similar to that of CB4 Interceptor Concept, it provides a clue about the level of similarities that could be there between the two bikes.

Other key highlights include circular headlamp with DRL and chrome surround, compact windscreen, round rear view mirrors, spear-shaped turn indicators, low-set handlebar and sculpted fuel tank. A single-piece seat will be used for Honda Hawk 11. Images are credited to Young Machine.

While the CB4 Interceptor Concept had 4 exhaust pipes, making their way under the seat, this one features a more practical design for the exhaust. The bike has minimal fairing and much of the chassis is similar to Africa Twin. A few changes have been introduced to suit its cafe racer profile. Hawk 11 is an all muscle, with the massive twin-cylinder engine highlighting its beasty nature.

Honda Hawk 11 specs

Powering Hawk 11 will be the same 1082.96 cc engine used with Africa Twin. The liquid cooled motor generates 100 ps of max power at 7,500 rpm and 103 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The bike is offered with manual as well as DCT transmission option.

Hawk 11 has a semi double cradle steel frame with USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension. It’s likely that suspension will be stiffer to ensure optimal performance on the tarmac. The bike has disc brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Like Africa Twin, Honda Hawk 11 comes with a range of advanced features. It includes heated grips, cruise control, throttle by wire system, selectable and cornering ABS and wheelie control. Multiple ride modes will be on offer including user customizable options. These make adjustments to power delivery based on riding conditions.

The bike gets a full-digital touchscreen instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. Users will be able to access their smartphones for calls, text, music, etc. While cafe racer motorcycles are gaining popularity in India, it’s mostly in the middle-weight segment. High price of the Honda Hawk 11 may limit its prospects. NT1100 has a better chance of getting here, as it has been patented in India.