Honda Hornet Repsol And Dio Repsol Launched – Price Up To Rs 2.5k More

The Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol and Dio Repsol get their multi-color liveries inspired by the brand’s RC 213V MotoGP bike

The Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio receive the famous Repsol racing livery in India to commemorate the two wheeler giant’s 800 MotoGP victories. The Repsol Honda Editions will have limited production run like in the past but Honda did not reveal the number of units it is planning to produce.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition

The recently launched Hornet 2.0 embraces the Repsol Honda livery pretty well. Inspired by Honda’s RC 213V MotoGP machine, the motorcycle is swathed in orange with red and black accents. The prominent Repsol branding adorns the fuel tank while the wheels are finished in matching orange. The white belly pan with Honda branding adds a sporty touch as well.

Honda Price Nov 2020 Ex-sh Gurgaon Dio Std 63,907 Dio DLX 67,257 Dio Repsol 69,757 Hornet 2.0 1,26,351 Hornet 2.0 Repsol 1,28,351

There are no mechanical changes. The Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition continues to be powered by a 184.4 cc air-cooled engine which develops 17 hp and 16.1 Nm of torque. It employs a 5-speed gearbox.

The mid-premium motorcycle is equipped with LED headlamp and taillight, fully digital instrument console, upside-down front fork with golden finish, monoshock rear suspension, front and rear disc brakes with single-channel ABS, tubeless tyres and so on.

Honda Dio Repsol Edition

The Honda Dio Repsol Edition too employs the same color combination but the designers have gone ahead and sprinkled ‘Repsol’ branding all over the scooter’s body panels. Orange dominates the wheels and steering cowl while the grab rails are finished in red.

Again, the changes are purely cosmetic save for the addition of alloy wheels (regular variants employ contrast colored steel wheels). The automatic scooter employs a recently updated BS6 compliant 110 cc fuel-injected motor which has 7.65 hp and 9 Nm on store. Transmission is a CVT.

Feature highlights include engine start-stop switch, pass switch, side-stand indicator with engine cut-off, telescopic front suspension, external fuel filler lid, adjustable rear suspension, on-board diagnostic feature, eco indicator, and combi-braking system (CBS).

Prices

Of course, the Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio Repsol editions command a premium over the regular variants. The limited edition version of the street fighter is priced at INR 1,28,351, a premium of INR 2,000. The Dio Repsol retails at INR 69,757, INR 2,500 dearer than the mid-range DLX variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Honda’s 2020 MotoGP campaign

With their star rider Marc Marquez out of this season due to injury, Honda’s MotoGP 2020 championship campaign took a serious hit. With one round still to go, the rider’s championship has been wrapped up by Suzuki’s Joan Mir who has been very consistent with his performance through out the season.