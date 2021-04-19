New Honda HRV Inspired Electric SUV Prototype Debuts

The production model based on Honda SUV e: prototype is expected to go on sale by spring of 2022

Auto Shanghai 2021 being held from April 21-28, 2021 has the all new Honda SUV e-prototype on display. It is being showcased at the upcoming all electric model from the brand that will go on sale from Spring 2022.

The new SUV, which currently goes by the codename e-prototype, is the first of 10 such electric vehicles being planned by Honda for launch over the next 5 years. It bears a striking resemblance to the e:concept which was shown off at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show but in a more production ready format.

Exterior Inspired by new HR-V

Where its exterior styling is concerned, the new Honda e:prototype borrows design inspiration from the new HR-V. It gets a thin LED strip in the front, LED eye shaped headlamps, thin LED strips at the top and slim side mirrors. The LED logo in the front hides the panel which is its charging port.

On the sides are black body cladding, retractable front door handles and at the rear there are tail lamps linked by a light bar and the Honda logo in the center. Twin light strips are also seen on the rear bumper and it gets a prominent tailgate spoiler and contrasting black roofline to offer a floating roof effect.

Third Gen Honda Connect

Honda E:Prototype comes in with third generation Honda Connect. It will also receive Honda’s ADAS next gen advanced safety and driver assist system. ADAS allows driver to experience new technologies with better safety and comforts of mobility.

Honda Connect offers advanced functions like connectivity, smartphone link and OTA – Over-the-Air updates based on voice recognition interface. Besides being offered with the e:Prototype, Honda Connect will also make its way onto other Honda models in the second half of this year.

The AI powered system also offers users connectivity to smart home appliances and online shopping and also supports digital key via the smartphone. No details of powertrain or any other technical spec were revealed and will be announced once the model enters production.

At Auto Shanghai 2021, Honda also unveiled the Breeze PHEV which is based on the Honda CR-V. This is the company’s first plug in hybrid model and is based on Honda’s Sport Hybrid i-MMD hybrid system. It offers an impressive electric range and promises to go on sale by later this year. Breeze PHEV is being introduced by GAC Honda (Guangqi Honda or Guangzhou Honda), a JV between GAC Group and Honda Motor Company.