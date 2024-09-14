New Honda NX125 Scooter Patented In India – Launch Planned?

Originally introduced in the Chinese market, Honda NX125 is designed to make daily commutes a lot more fun and exciting

Honda offers a wide range of 125cc scooters across various international markets. One of these is NX125, one of the popular options in China. A recent patent filing reveals that Honda is planning to introduce the NX125 in other markets as well.

Honda NX125 patented – Key features

Design patent for Honda NX125 reveals that the overall profile is largely the same as the model sold in China. The sharp, radical styling immediately gets one’s attention. With its visually attractive maxi-scooter styling, Honda NX125 is a suitable choice for the young generation. In China, the Honda NX125 is offered with striking dual-tone colour options. Coupled with the sporty graphics and brand lettering, Honda NX125 is easily noticeable on the streets.

Overall design of NX125 represents the concepts of fashion and freedom and appeals to folks who dare to be different. Some of the key features include dual LED headlights and position lights, sharp body panelling and diamond-shaped tail light.

The scooter has alloy wheels, a compact visor, sporty rear-view mirrors, comfy single piece seat and robust grab rails. NX125 has a disc brake at front for improved braking performance. Honda NX125 has a dynamic LCD instrument console with crisp and concise information display. The unique polygonal shape of the instrument ensures a sporty look and feel.

The scooter has open storage at the front, which can be used to store various items such as water bottles, cell phones, etc. A USB charging port ensures that users can recharge their smartphones anytime, anywhere. The under-seat storage is adequate for holding an open-face helmet or other items of daily necessities. The scooter has foldable aluminium alloy rear footrests.

Honda NX125 – Performance, specs

In the Chinese market, Honda NX125 is equipped with a 125cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine. It churns out 9 PS and 9.87 Nm and is mated to a CVT gearbox. Braking setup comprises disc brake at front and drum at rear. The scooter has a 6-liter fuel tank and ground clearance of 110 mm. With a kerb weight of 106 kg, Honda NX125 is among the lightweight 125cc scooters.

Even in India, 125cc scooters like TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125 and the recently launched new Destini 125 are heavier than NX125. But there are even more lightweight 125cc scooters such as Suzuki Access 125 (104 kg) and Yamaha Fascino 125 (99 kg). With a lightweight profile, a higher power-to-weight ratio can be achieved. Honda NX125 has a rated max speed of 88 km/h. Dimensionally, the scooter is 1,804 mm long, 686 mm wide and 1,110 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 1,245 mm.

It is not certain when Honda NX125 will be introduced in India. For folks who prefer a sportier styling, Honda already offers the Grazia 125. Assuming Honda NX125 is launched in India, it will take on rivals such as TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Burgman Street and Aprilia SXR 125.