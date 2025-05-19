New Honda Rebel 500 Cruiser India Launch Price Rs 5.12 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the much-awaited Rebel 500 in India at Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Bookings are now open at select BigWing Topline dealerships in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with deliveries set to begin in June 2025.

Classic Cruiser With Modern Touches

The Rebel 500 is a global favourite and makes its India debut as part of Honda’s expanding premium motorcycle portfolio. Featuring a distinctive retro cruiser design with blacked-out styling, the bike gets a steeply raked fuel tank, round LED headlamp, and a low 690mm seat height that enhances ease of riding. It will be available in a single Standard variant and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic colour.

Engine and Performance

Powering the Rebel 500 is a 471cc liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine that develops 34 kW at 8,500 RPM and 43.3 Nm torque at 6,000 RPM. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, tuned for strong low-end torque and a smooth delivery across the rev range. The stubby exhaust adds to the cruiser appeal with a deep exhaust note.

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are very excited to bring the Rebel 500 to Indian shores. It has been a motorcycle that riding enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for years, and it’s now finally here. Designed to let you express your individuality, the Rebel 500 blends timeless cruiser styling with modern touches to stand apart from the crowd. With its unmistakable street presence, torquey engine, and laid-back ergonomics, the Rebel 500 is perfect for riders looking for a machine that’s both engaging and a unique extension of their soul.”

Chassis and Features

Built on a tubular steel frame, the Rebel 500 comes equipped with telescopic front forks and twin rear Showa shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a 296mm front and 240mm rear disc setup, supported by dual-channel ABS. The cruiser rolls on 16-inch wheels shod with Dunlop tyres and also features an inverted LCD display for rider information.

Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the globally acclaimed Rebel 500 in India. This much-anticipated cruiser motorcycle has received tremendous response across international markets, and we are confident it will appeal to Indian riders as well. The Rebel 500 is more than just a motorcycle — it’s a statement of style, performance, and freedom. With its distinctive design, punchy performance, and Honda’s trusted engineering, we believe it will resonate strongly with both seasoned and emerging riders across the country.”

Limited Availability

The Rebel 500 will be sold exclusively via BigWing Topline dealerships in three cities – Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. HMSI is positioning the Rebel 500 as a lifestyle offering for enthusiasts seeking a blend of classic styling, premium fit and finish, and Honda’s proven engineering.

Price and Booking

Honda Rebel 500 is priced from Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Bookings can be made at Honda BigWing showrooms or online via the official website. The Rebel 500 is HMSI’s latest effort to tap into India’s growing premium motorcycle segment and marks the beginning of more lifestyle-focused launches in the future.