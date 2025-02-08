New Honda Retro Cafe Racer Design Patent Leaked – India Launch Likely?

Actual images of the bike have been used for registration and not sketches, indicating that production could commence soon

For enthusiasts who prefer retro-themed motorcycles, Honda is working on a brand-new cafe racer. Registration images from Japan reveal striking visuals, with a complete view of the bike’s hardware. Honda’s new cafe racer will be slotted in the 300cc segment, where it will rival the established players from brands like Triumph, BMW, KTM and others.

New Honda Retro Cafe Racer

Retro styling is evident with the circular headlamp and bar-end rear-view mirrors. The bike also gets a circular instrument pod, likely to be a digital unit. Retro theme is further enhanced with the use of wire-spoke wheels. These will come in handy when negotiating unpaved pathways.

For practical convenience, it is possible that the spoked wheels could use tubeless tyres instead of conventional tubed type tyres. The lighting setup is expected to be all-LED. With its compact profile, Honda’s new cafe racer is designed to deliver agile performance. The bike has a chiselled fuel tank with sharp bends that enhance its aggressive stance and give it a muscular look.

Knee recesses on the fuel tank ensure enhanced ergonomics, stability and control. These will be useful while cornering and aggressive riding in race-like environments. The bike has a rider-only seat with a scooped central section. Seat height is likely below 800 mm, something that will further improve control and handling.

Other highlights include a retro-styled, minimalistic looking upswept exhaust. It seems to be missing a catalytic converter, which raises questions about the bike’s launch prospects in markets with stricter emission norms. In its current form, the bike may not comply with the latest BS6 and Euro 5+ emission standards. However, the catalytic converter can be added in the production version and it may not be required for registration purposes in Japan.

Engine and specs

Honda’s new cafe racer is likely to derive power from a 300 cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine. It could be the same unit as in use with other Honda bikes such as Honda CB 300 F (Indonesia) or Honda CB 300 F Twister (Brazil). This engine makes 24.5 hp / 25.5 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Assuming that the new cafe racer is likely to have a lightweight profile, it will have a higher power-to-weight ratio. Talking about hardware, Honda’s new cafe racer has USD forks at front and a monoshock rear suspension. Braking setup comprises disc brakes at both ends, likely around 300 mm at front and 220 mm at the rear. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

The bike has a backbone frame and two-armed rear swing arm. Kerb weight of the bike is expected to be around 150 kg. Other highlights include low-set, pulled-back handlebars and centrally positioned foot pegs. It is not certain when Honda’s new café racer bike will be launched in India. It will surely be useful here, as Honda is looking to race ahead of Hero MotoCorp in the two-wheeler space.