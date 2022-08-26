New Honda Shine Celebration Edition Launch Price Rs 79k – Golden Theme

Just like Activa in scooter segment, Shine is Honda’s primary volume generator in motorcycle space

Ahead of the festive season, Honda has introduced a fresh new look for its popular Shine 125cc motorcycle. The new Honda Shine Celebration Edition packs in a range of cosmetic updates. In terms of equipment list and hardware, the bike is largely the same as the standard model.

Shine Celebration Edition has been launched at a starting price of Rs 78,878 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). That’s a premium of Rs 1,500 in comparison to standard Shine drum variant that is priced at Rs 77,378.

With Shine Celebration Edition, Honda will be looking to leverage positive consumer sentiments generally seen during festive season. Shine is already a bestseller and consistently ranks among top 10 two-wheelers in the country. In July, it was in third place, trailing behind Hero Splendor and Activa.

Honda Shine Celebration Edition features

Honda Shine Celebration Edition gets two new colour options – Matte Steel Black Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic. The special edition bike also gets a new golden theme. While the graphics have the same layout, they are done in a striking golden shade.

The golden theme extends to other components such as the golden wingmark emblem, Shine logo on tail section and celebration edition logo on the tank top. The headlamp cowl and side panels also get golden garnish.

Among the two new colour options, the golden theme stands out with the Matte Sangria Red Metallic. The overall look and feel is more agreeable on this one, as compared to Matte Steel Black Metallic colour option. This is especially true, taking into account the brown colour seat.

If the seat had the standard black shade, the Matte Steel Black Metallic colour option would have worked better with the golden theme. Users looking for a sprightly colour option are most likely to go with the Matte Sangria Red Metallic shade.

Another update is matte axis grey metallic muffler cover, which complements the golden theme of Shine Celebration Edition. In the standard model, the muffler cover comes in glossy chrome finish. Honda Shine Celebration Edition will be available in both drum and disc variant.

No functional improvements

Apart from the cosmetic updates, new Honda Shine Celebration Edition is the same as standard model. The bike is powered by a 123.94cc motor that generates 10.74 PS of max power at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with multiplate wet clutch. The bike is preferred for its reliable performance and good mileage numbers that are around 50-55 kmpl in city conditions and around 60-65 kmpl on highways.

Honda Shine packs in advanced tech features such as eSP (enhanced smart power), silent start with ACG, side stand engine cut-off and engine start-stop switch. Other key features include DC headlamp, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, longer seat, 5-step adjustable rear suspension, combi-brake system with equalizer and seal chain.