New Honda SUV Concept Debuts – To Rival Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun

Honda’s new 5-seater SUV is likely to use the same platform as that of City and recently showcased 7-seat BR-V

At the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) today, Honda has unveiled several of its new/updated products. One of these is their new gen 5-seat SUV concept that will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta. It will be first launched in Indonesia, followed by other international markets. It’s possible that this new Honda SUV could be launched in India.

New Honda SUV Concept – styling and features

Going buy its silhouette, Honda’s new 5-seat SUV concept appears to have a smooth, free flowing design. Curvy body panels are purposefully designed to achieve a high level of aerodynamism. At the front, the SUV is expected to be equipped with a trendy grille and sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs. Bonnet will have a sculpted profile for a sportier look and feel.

The SUV will make liberal use of chrome accents at the front as well as on the window lining and at the rear. Other key features could include machine-cut alloy wheels, sporty LED brake lights, thick body cladding, roof rails and blacked-out pillars for a floating roof effect. The SUV has a tapering roofline towards the rear, which ensures a coupe-like profile. Top-spec variants will have sunroof.

Honda new SUV could be around 4.2 meters in length. At this size, it will be a perfect match against Hyundai Creta facelift. The latter has also made its global debut debut at GIIAS today. Images are credit to Indra Fathan.

Honda SUV concept engine

Powering Honda’s new 5-seat SUV concept is likely to be the 1.5 litre petrol motor from BR-V. The 4-cylinder, i-VTEC, naturally aspirated motor is capable of generating 121 hp of max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options could include 5-speed manual and CVT automatic. This powertrain is already in use with India-spec Honda City.

An optional 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid powertrain based on Honda’s e:HEV platform could also be offered. Later, upcoming City Hybrid in India could be equipped with this same powertrain.

As of now, it’s not certain if the SUV concept is the same that Honda has plans to launch in India. Honda has confirmed that it is working to launch a new SUV in India. However, not much details are available currently. But it would be safe to assume that the new Honda SUV for India will be based on the same platform as that of City. This will allow the company to reduce manufacturing cost.

Honda is more likely to target the midsize SUV space instead of the sub-4-meter SUV segment that’s already overcrowded. In India, Honda’s new SUV will rival Creta, Seltos, Kushaq and Taigun. If offered with 3-row option, the SUV can also take on the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar.