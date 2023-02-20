New Honda SUV Spied – Launch This Year, To Rival Seltos, Grand Vitara

Honda’s comeback to the UV Segment: Spyshots offer a sneak peek before the SUV unveil scheduled for the Summer of 2023

In January 2023, Honda Car India circulated teasers of a new SUV is to debut in the summer of 2023. Honda’s comeback to the UV segment has often been discussed in recent years considering their longstanding absence across most UV segments here. UV segments are collectively contributing to about 50 percent of PV sales in India currently.

And Honda’s limited presence in this dynamic sales opportunity is limited to and by WRV. WRV sales will cease by the end of March 2023. In recent years, HCIL sold CRV and BRV here. With Honda India’s threadbare product portfolio, the company can sell only that many cars. However, the presence of a hot-selling UV or two would favour Honda’s fortunes. And HCIL is stepping into the arena to take the bull by the horns.

New Honda SUV Spied For First Time

With two new SUVs for the Indian market, Amaze platform is the key, and a central figure in Honda’s ambitious plans in India. The sub-compact UV is codenamed PF2, and the compact UV, PF2S. For the smaller car, Amaze’s 1.2 litre petrol engine is a suitable option.

While awaiting its big debut, all new Honda SUV spyshots have emerged. The test mule runs on multi-spoke wheels, and square-ish wheel arches. The front face is flanked by sleek headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The mesh-type lower grille is partly visible. Also can be seen is the presence of a sunroof. Difficult to say if it is a single pane unit or a panoramic one.

If it shares engines with the fifth-gen City, the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain are natural choices. Transmissions in use are 6-speed manual/CVT for the petrol engine, and eCVT for the hybrid. It’s based on the Amaze (updated) platform. With RDE norms being enacted, Honda’s 1.5L diesel engine is being discontinued by April 1, 2023. One can’t help but ponder whether or not a 1.5 iVTEC Turbo will be introduced.

The combination is similar to that of the newly built Amaze-based Honda WR-V launched in Indonesia. Previous gen WR-V was built on the Jazz platform. The top spec is ADAS enabled. And crash tested by ASEAN NCAP it scored a topnotch 5 Star safety rating. That car however measures in at just over 4 metres. This makes it big for the sub 4 meter SUV (Nexon, Brezza) segment, and small for the compact SUV (Creta, Seltos) segment.

Honda’s New SUV: A Highly Anticipated Launch in 2023

Honda’s new SUV is a highly anticipated launch in 2023, with the company aiming to compete with established players in the segment. Success of the SUV will depend on factors such as pricing, product differentiation. And the ability to change market perception of the brand from sedans and hatchbacks to SUVs. Honda City’s evergreen success is proof enough that the manufacturer can build successfully on a feature rich market appropriate and modern car.

Potential buyers will consider factors such as safety, reliability, and overall performance. So, Honda’s reputation for premium vehicles and success with the Honda City sedan bodes well. Honda has no limitations in its current production capacity, and demand will likely be met with efficient delivery schedules. It’s heartening to see that Honda is finally responsive to changes in car buying patterns through research and development.

