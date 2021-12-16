New Honda SUV Spied Testing – Could Rival Toyota Corolla Cross

Honda’s new SUV is likely to be based on Civic platform – could be positioned between HR-V and CR-V in US market

Honda is working on a new SUV that will compete with the likes of Corolla Cross. The latter is one of the bestsellers in Toyota’s international portfolio. It is sold across Asia, Europe, Americas and Africa. Honda too will have plans to launch its new SUV in major auto markets across the globe.

Honda new SUV styling and features

Spied in body-hugging camouflage, silhouette of Honda’s new SUV is clearly evident. Just like Corolla Cross, Honda’s new SUV has a high-body design. It could be around the same length as Corolla Cross that measures 4.46 meters. Images are credit to burlappcar and creative311.

While the front section is not entirely seen, it has been reported that the SUV has a large grille and prominent air dam. The SUV gets sleek LED headlamps that are likely to be projector units. Shape of the LED DRLs as well as fog lamp assembly is not evident. Overall styling appears to be more in line with tastes and preferences in European markets.

On the sides, there’s evidence of thick body cladding all around. The SUV has a prominent character line that runs all the way from the bonnet to rear door. The SUV is likely to get blacked out pillars. Other discernible features include pull-type door handles, rear view mirrors with integrated turn signals, tapering roofline, shark fin antenna, and sporty blacked-out alloy wheels.

At the rear, the SUV gets sharp LED tail lamps, spoiler, roof mounted brake light and prominent bumper. The tail lamps could be connected via a chrome strip that will have the SUVs brand name.

On the inside, expect Honda’s new SUV to pack in a comprehensive range of premium features. Things like a large centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system, full digital instrument console, automatic climate control and steering mounted controls could be offered. Top-spec variants could get features such as leather upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Sunroof could be offered with specific variants.

With its high-body design, Honda’s new SUV can be expected to provide ample space for all passengers. Boot space could also be best-in-class. It is likely that the SUV will have collapsible seats to increase boot space, as and when needed.

Honda new SUV powertrain

At least two variants of the SUV have been spotted. One of these has a regular exhaust, which indicates that it could have a petrol/diesel motor. Considering that it is based on Civic, the SUV could get the 2.0-litre petrol motor. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or CVT unit. Second version could be a hybrid variant, based on e-HEV platform. The SUV could also get one of Honda’s latest Sport Hybrid systems.