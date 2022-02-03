New Honda Vario 160cc Scooter Debuts – Yamaha Aerox 155 Rival

Honda Vario 160 will not reach Indian shores anytime soon, however, the company might launch PCX 160 in India which is powered by the same engine

Honda has launched a new power scooter called Vario 160 in Indonesia. It joins the existing Vario lineup which comprises Vario 125 and Vario 150. The latter has been sold out for the considerable future in Indonesia and hence will be joined by its more powerful sibling.

The Vario lineup has been in production since 2006 and in its seventh generation, it not only gains cosmetic improvements but also performance upgrades. The scooter receives more edgy and sharper styling which mimics the styling of Maxi scooters. However, Vario 160 is not a proper maxi-style scooter.

New Honda Vario 160cc Design

The latest iteration of Vario 160 flaunts a sporty premium design with a body that is now bigger than the outgoing model. In a way, styling of Vario 160 is reminiscent of the Burgman range of scooters from Suzuki which receive a heavily faired front fender.

Upfront, the scooter features an all-new twin-beam LED headlamp with LED DRL eyebrows extending to the top of the front apron which gives the scooter an angry face. Above the twin headlights, there are turn indicators that are accompanied by LED position lamps.

Moreover, the apron sides and under-seat panels flaunt a chiselled and muscular design. On the side of the front fender, Vario branding is pasted with 3D lettering. The edgy styling in front end of the scooter has been carried to the rear end as well with a sharp rear fender and a raised tail section.

The chunky single-piece grab rail gives the scooter a rugged appeal. The blacked panels such as the floorboard, exhaust muffler, alloy wheels, rearview mirrors and a small visor on the handlebar give the scooter a nice and sporty dual-tone theme which accentuates its appeal.

Features

As far as features are concerned, Vario 160 gets a fully-digital instrument console that packs a wide range of information including fuel level, distance covered, average fuel consumption, speed, etc. However, there is no mention of any form of connectivity options. Under-seat storage isn’t huge at 18 litres but it does get a USB charger as standard.

Specs & Price

Powering Vario 160 is a 160cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pushes out 15 bhp and 13.4 Nm of peak torque. These figures are nearly identical to Yamaha Aerox 155 which is considered as the direct rival to Vario 160 in Indonesia. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a CVT automatic gearbox.

Vario 160 rolls on 14-inch alloy wheels shod with 90/80 section and 100/80 section of tyres. The chunkier tyres should offer better handling around corners. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends complemented by dual-channel ABS. Honda is offering the scooter in two variants: CBS and dual-channel ABS. The former is priced at RP 25,800,000 (approx. INR 1.34 lakh), while the latter at RP 28,500,000 (approx. INR 1.48 lakh).