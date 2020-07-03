New Honda WR-V facelift diesel top variant detailed in video walkaround

Honda WR-V Facelift gets petrol and diesel engine options but continues to miss out on an automatic gearbox option

The much awaited Honda WR-V Facelift has just been launched in India to take the place of its earlier counterpart which was first launched back in 2017. The base spec S variant and V variant, has been axed and the Facelift is now offered in two variants of SV and VX at a starting price of Rs.8.5 lakhs and going all the way to Rs 11 lakhs for top diesel variant.

The new Honda WR-V facelift gains some revised exterior features and looks vastly different as compared to its earlier model. The facelift is available in the same six colour options as seen on its earlier counterpart of Premium Amber Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.

Honda WR-V – SV trim (which is priced at Rs.8.50 lakhs for the petrol and Rs.9.30 for the diesel variant) gets a new front grille design with horizontal slats, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, front fog lamps, rear defogger and sits on 16 inch alloy wheels with varying designs for the petrol and diesel versions.

The interiors sport premium fabric upholstery, gets a height adjustable driver’s seat, steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment, an LCD multi information display system and a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment with Digipad 2.0 interface and SD card-based navigation along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. On board features also include a USB port, dust and pollen filter, automatic climate controls, power windows and safety equipment such as ABS, EBD, front fog lamps, steering mounted controls and rear parking camera with guidelines.

Honda WR-V VX variant (which is priced at Rs.9.80 lakhs for the petrol and Rs.10.99 lakhs for its diesel trim) gets all the features seen on the SV trim in addition to LED head and tail lamps, fog lamps, power folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and rear washer and wiper.

The interiors see premium leather upholstery with a leather wrapped steering wheel, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, 2 USB ports and 2 accessory charging ports. It also receives cruise control, a powered sunroof and keyless entry and exit as added features. Below is the detailed first look video review of the top diesel Honda WRV VX facelift, credit to Youtube channel The Car Guide – Rishabh Arora.

The facelifted WR-V sees no change in its engines except for the fact that they are now BS6 compliant. The 1.2 liter petrol engine offers 90 hp power and 110 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission and offers fuel efficiency to the tune of 16.5 kmpl. The 1.5 liter diesel engine makes 100 hp power and 200 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual transmission with fuel efficiency at 23.7 kmpl. There is no automatic gearbox on offer

At this price range, the new Honda WR-V facelift competes with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300. It will also take on the soon to be launched Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Kia Sonet.