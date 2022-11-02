New Honda WRV SUV Launched With ADAS – Nexon, Brezza Rival

Interiors of 2023 Honda WR-V SUV are starkly similar to Amaze compact sedan that we get in India, including its 7” touchscreen unit

We all know the Honda WR-V, don’t we? A crossover and wannabe SUV that is a jacked-up Jazz. When we say Jazz, we mean the 3rd generation Jazz and not 4th gen that various global markets get. In a Royal Rumble with other sub-4m SUVs, WR-V often lacks the punch to knock everyone out. In fact, WR-V is hitting the bottom every single month for a long time.

We all waited a long time for an SUV from Honda that would make a strong case for India. Seems like that wait is coming to an end as the Japanese manufacturer has finally taken the wraps off its new compact SUV. Behold, Honda WR-V SUV in all its glory. But the million-dollar question still remains. When will this arrive in India?

2023 Honda WR-V SUV Launched In Indonesia

Based on the SUV RS concept, it was supposed to be unveiled in production form at 2022 GIIAS. What we got from that was a production model, but camouflaged to the gills. Keeping its bare metal away from prying eyes. After a long session of teasing, we finally get to see the Honda WR-V SUV in all its glory.

Right off the bat, it measures 4060 mm that primarily rivals Perodua Ativa, Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize. It is a lot subdued from the flamboyant SUV RS Concept’s design that was showcased at the 2021 GIIAS. As a whole, Honda WR-V SUV design works. It is easy on the eyes and is likely to have a positive impact on its prospective customers.

It gets a chrome studded grille with an interesting pattern that converges at the Honda logo in the center. An RS badge adorns the grille which is flanked by LED reflector-type headlight units. These are large and also house its interesting-looking LED DRLs. A chrome strip on top of its grille is found here like all Honda cars. Fog lamps and faux skid plates are present as well, adding muscle.

Unlike a few Honda cars (*cough* Civic *cough*), WR-V’s face is executed in a subtle way and won’t split opinions. The one in the pictures is top-spec RS trim which gets LED headlights, sequential turn indicators, a 4.2” MID in instrument console, automatic climate control, auto folding mirrors, auto door lock, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, 6 speakers and part leather seats.

Specs & Pricing

Honda WR-V SUV is 4,060 mm long, 1,780 mm wide, 1,608 mm tall and has a 2,485 mm wheelbase. With 17” alloys on RS trim and 16” alloys on lower trims, WR-V is visually a smaller car than HR-V that rivals the likes of Creta. Honda’s Sensing suite (ADAS feature) is only offered in a separate trim named RS with Sensing.

It gets ADAS features like Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist System, Lead Car Departure Notification System, Auto High Beam and LaneWatch, a camera for the left ORVM, six airbags and auto headlamps.

Interiors are starkly similar to the Amaze compact sedan that we get in India, including its 7” touchscreen unit. This might be a strong hint that Honda WR-V SUV will make it to India. Powering this sub 4m SUV is a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 121 PS at 6,600 RPM and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 RPM. Ring any bells? Yep, it is the same unit found in All New City. It is offered with a sole CVT transmission.

Honda WR-V SUV base E trim is priced at IDR 271.9 million (approx Rs. 14.38 lakh) and top-spec RS with Sensing costs IDR 309.9 million (approx Rs. 16.4 lakh). If India-spec WR-V SUV is offered with a 1.2L petrol engine that powers current Jazz and WR-V crossover, pricing can be attractive to compete with Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.