New Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Honda Cars India Ltd has just teased the ZR-V e:HEV ahead of its official launch. It is Honda’s first-ever CBU model for Indian market since the CR-V SUV was discontinued in 2020. This suggests that Honda ZR-V will be placed as an aspirational halo car, instead of targeting massive sales volumes.

Because of its CBU (Completely Built Unit) direction (presumably imported from Japan), Honda ZR-V e:HEV will get premium pricing and early projections suggest around Rs 45 lakh mark (Ex-sh). Let’s take a closer look at Honda’s new teaser for ZR-V e:HEV.

Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Teased

On 22nd of May 2026, Honda Cars India Ltd is expected to launch or debut two vehicles. One is a mid-life facelift for the sought-after sedan, City, and second is a new nameplate for Indian market, the ZR-V. We had WR-V sub 4m crossover SUV, BR-V 7-seater C Segment SUV and then CR-V large SUV in India before.

In the latest teaser, Honda ZR-V e:HEV’s front silhouette has been highlighted. It looks more or less the same as international-spec model. The teaser also shows L-shaped LED DRLs, Honda logo, sculpted bonnet, large ORVMs, flush-type roof rails, a sunroof and more.

Teaser says ‘Get ready to unleash a sporty drive’ and caption says ‘What happens when thrilling performance meets advanced hybrid technology? Stay tuned to find out’. The name ZR-V e:HEV confirms that it is indeed the Hybrid version. Pricing could be on the premium side, owing to ZR-V e:HEV’s CBU route.

The same grille with vertical strips, sporty bumpers, non connected LED tail lights, wheels up to 19-inchers, pronounced exhaust outlets and other design attributes are expected with India-spec model. It even has a hint of a sloping coupe-style roof, which makes it look rather sophisticated.

What to expect?

Dimensionally, Honda ZR-V measures 4,568 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, 1,620 mm in height and has a 2,657 mm long wheelbase. Ground clearance is around 180 mm and boot space is around 380L, which can be expanded to 1,312L by folding rear seats. Honda ZR-V is strictly a 5-seater SUV.

The Indian market could get dedicated colour and interior themes. Global model has a dual-tone interior theme, which is conventionally laid out. The 9-inch infotainment screen and 10.2-inch instrument cluster are not connected and the steering wheel is a three-spoke unit. Centre console has a electronic shifter.

Equipment will include Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree cameras, panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, powered front seats, memory function for driver seat, powered tailgate, 12-speaker Bose premium audio system and more. The sole powertrain option will be a 2.0L engine mated to a battery and motor for propulsion, promising peak system output of 280 bhp and 240 Nm, mated to an eCVT with 0-100 km/h sprint in 8 seconds.