New Huawei Car Headlamps Can Project Movies – Live Matches

With its ability to project movies and sports, Huawei’s new projector tech can unlock wonderful moments to enjoy with family and friends

Huawei has many innovations to its credit in areas such as ADAS systems, LiDAR, infotainment & connectivity, and high-efficiency electric powertrains. In the latest development, Huawei has unveiled an advanced headlamp system during their technology event at the Beijing Auto Show. Part of the xPixel stack, this new tech can project colour images on a screen, quite similar to a movie projector. It has potential to make the drive-in-theatre experience easily accessible to families and communities. Let’s check out the details.

Huawei movie projector headlamps – How it works?

In normal operations, the headlamp will do its routine job of providing illumination. However, when the car is parked, the headlights can function as a movie projector. The ability to display colour images means that this system can be used to watch movies, web series, sports events and other video content.

Users will probably need a projector screen and some equipment like a stand to hold it in place. Such projector screens and stands could also be offered as an accessory when Huawei’s new tech is introduced in the market. More detailed information about Huawei’s movie projector headlamps is yet to be revealed. Specs like native resolution, brightness, contrast ratio, throw ratio, etc. will help get a better understanding of the system’s true capabilities.

Enthusiasts may not have to wait for long, since this new tech is expected to be introduced with the next iteration of the Huawei AITO M9. It will also be available with other cars such as the Qijing GT7 shooting brake and the Luxeed V9. Huawei’s xPixel technology has been evolving over the years and the movie projection capability is the latest addition.

In its current form, the xPixel is already functional with the Stelato S9. With this high-end luxury electric sedan, the xPixel is used for functions like lane assist. It displays a coloured line, which guides the driver to follow the right path. The current version of xPixel can also project interactive games for children.

Enhanced safety

In addition to its ability to project movies, Huawei’s xPixel technology also improves passenger safety. For example, this tech has the capability to focus specifically on illuminating crosswalks. This can be useful in situations when pedestrians could be there in a low lit area. xPixel can also illuminate lane markings, which can be quite useful in low visibility conditions like heavy rain.

Another useful feature is the ability to automatically identify speed limits and project it in front of the car. xPixel can also detect objects on the road that can be potentially risky. Such debris is then highlighted, allowing the driver to evade it in a safe and timely manner.

At its technology conference, Huawei showcased various other innovative platforms. One of these is a next-gen LiDAR system with 896 lines. It has the capability to detect potentially dangerous objects as small as 14 cm in height. Such objects can be detected from a distance of 120 meters, giving the driver ample time to react. Huawei also showcased a new traction control system, designed specifically for snow conditions.