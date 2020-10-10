Hero MotoCorp’s New ‘Hum Mein Hain Hero’ TVC – India Rebounds

New ‘Hum Mein Hein Hero’ campaign emphasizes the need for safety from helmets to face masks

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two wheeler maker, extends its ‘Hum Mein Hein Hero’ campaign by showcasing different measures of safety to be followed during the current COVID-19 pandemic situation that the country is facing. It showcases how India rebounds after the lockdown announced in March 2020 and how businesses slowly open and life gets back to a new normal.

‘Hum Mein Hein Hero’ campaign

Hero MotoCorp ‘Hum Mein Hein Hero’ campaign by A R Rahman, tells the story of how young Indians setting off on journeys in the new world that is now filled with fear and panic. It shows businesses opening, adults setting out to work while children eagerly wait getting back to schools after the lockdown.

The TVC portrays the importance of use of masks, sanitizers and social distancing to combat the deadly virus but also shows how the young India is ready to face these challenges head on. Take a look at the new Hero TVC below.

Hero MotoCorp has seen domestic sales grow at the rate of 16 percent in September 2020 to 6,97,293 units. This was the highest sales in a single month in the 2020 calendar year. This was a marked increase as compared to 6,12,204 units sold in Sept 2019 especially under the present pandemic conditions prevalent in the country.

Road Side Assistance Program

Hero MotoCorp has also introduced a 24×7 Roadside Assistance Program with on-call support, repair on the spot and tow to the closest Hero service dealerships along with key retrieval support. This service is offered across all motorcycles and scooters in the company portfolio such as the Splendor, Passion, HF Deluxe and also more powerful motorcycles such as the Xtreme and Xpulse range and scooters like Pleasure, Maestro and Destini.

‘Socho Do Kadam Aagey’

In September Hero MotoCorp had released a new TVC for the Destini 125cc BS6 scooter – Socho Do Kadam Aagey. The Destini 125cc is the most affordable scooter in its segment but competes head on with the Honda Activa. Though Hero MotoCorp commands the commuter motorcycle segment, it is in the scooter sales that it needs to boost performance. The TVC shows off the latest styling and features of the Destini 125cc scooter.

Hero Destini is offered in two variants of metal wheel and alloy wheel, priced at Rs 65,810 and Rs 68,600, respectively. It receives upgrades in terms of LED guide lamps, XSens smart sensor technology.