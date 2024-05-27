New Hyundai 180 kW DC Fast Charging Station – First in Chennai

This public charging station by Hyundai will be open for use for charging of all electric four wheelers irrespective of brand and model

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has inaugurated a new 180 kW DC Fast Public EV Charging Station in Chennai, located at the Spencer Plaza Mall in Anna Salai, Thousand Lights. The opening of its charging station is a part of the company’s global brand vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ for sustainable and green operations and is located in the vicinity of coffee shops, restaurants and shopping malls. It is not restricted to exclusively Hyundai models but is open for charging of all electric four wheelers even by non-Hyundai EV customers.

Hyundai 180 kW DC Fast Public EV Charging Station in Chennai

This new charging station in Chennai, is a further expansion of the 11 such ultra-fast charging stations, each with 3 charging ports consisting of DC 150 kW, DC 60 kW, and DC 30 kW capacity but is the first of its kind in the 180 kW DC capacity. The other public charging networks are located in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Bangalore, besides across five major highway locations of Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Mumbai-Surat, and Mumbai-Nashik.

HMIL celebrates 28 years of operations in India with the inauguration of its first 180 kW DC fast public EV charging station in Chennai, that comprises 150 kW and 30 kW connectors. Apart from this, the company has future plans to set up 100 fast charging stations across Tamil Nadu as a part of its commitment to the state.

Every Hyundai customer of the IONIQ 5, and Kona Electric can gain from this Hyundai Fast EV Charging Network. It comes with its own Charger Management System with myHyundaiApp allowing for easy location, navigation and pre-booking of charging slots. Users can also make digital payments while remote charging status is monitored. This app is available for both Hyundai and non-Hyundai users of electric vehicles.

Commenting on the installation of Hyundai Fast EV Charging Network in Chennai, Mr. Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, HMIL, said, “Tamil Nadu is home for Hyundai Motor India Limited, and we have been committed to Tamil Nadu since our inception. As we celebrate 28 years of HMIL in India, we are delighted to inaugurate our first ever 180 kW fast public charging station in Chennai.

In line with Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, we aim to enhance convenience of all EV users, and hence our charging stations can be utilized by any four-wheeler EV user. HMIL envisages to install 100 charging stations across Tamil Nadu, to enhance the EV ecosystem and motivate more customers towards EV adoption across the state.”

Hyundai Creta EV Planned

HMIL, with a portfolio that currently includes several models across segments, and an electric vehicle lineup that has the Kona and Ioniq5 SUV, is expanding its electric portfolio to include a new EV SUV, likely to be Creta EV. Recently spied on test, the Creta EV is set to rival the MG ZS EV and upcoming Maruti eVX.

Creta EV boasts of a similar design as seen on the ICE model. However, it does receive some feature updates with a new steering wheel design, new EV logo, closed off front grille section, revised bumpers and new alloy wheels. Spy shots also reveal a front charging port while its interior arrangement is akin to that seen on the ICE Creta with dual tone interiors, wireless charging port, cruise control, AC vents etc. It will also get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium sound system and Hyundai BlueLink connected car technology.