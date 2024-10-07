New Hyundai Alcazar: Bringing Executive Comfort to SUV Lovers

With new Hyundai Alcazar, the company has blended the features of a premium executive sedan and rugged drivability of an SUV

Since the early days of the automobile, one class of car has been closely linked with passenger comfort: Sedans, also known as saloons. While SUVs have gained immense popularity over time, sedans still hold their reputation for providing the best in passenger comfort. That said, there are now a few SUVs that combine the comfort traditionally associated with sedans, while offering the high driving position and capability to handle rougher roads.

The newly launched Hyundai Alcazar is a standout example of an SUV that combines the ruggedness of a high-riding vehicle with the comfort traditionally associated with sedans. Designed with a wealth of features, the Alcazar ensures its passenger, experiences top-tier comfort. Hyundai has placed special emphasis on the 2nd-row seats, ensuring a luxurious experience for rear-seat passengers. Here’s how the Hyundai Alcazar delivers a sedan-like, chauffeur-driven experience within an SUV package, catering specifically to those who prioritize rear-seat comfort.

Seat Adjustment

Both front seats of the Hyundai Alcazar are equipped with electrically operated adjustments for the seat base and recline, ensuring optimal comfort for the driver and front passenger. The driver’s seat takes it a step further with additional electrical controls, including height adjustment, making it easy to find the perfect driving position. It also comes with a memory function, allowing the driver to store two personalized seating positions for added convenience. Additionally, the driver’s seat features a welcome function, which automatically moves the seat backward or forward to assist with easy ingress and egress, enhancing the overall driving experience.

The story is incomplete without mentioning 2nd row seat adjustments. For starters, 2nd row gets optional captain seats that can slide front or back and these seats can be reclined for good measure. With 3rd row seats, we get recline for seat-back and these can be folded flat, to liberate more boot space. Notably, all seats get adjustable headrests.

Boss Mode

With top-spec Signature trim, Hyundai Alcazar gets a plethora of creature comforts to cater for the master seat occupant. Or, the VIP seat, if you may. For starters, there’s a “Boss Mode” in Alcazar where rear left passenger can electrically move the front seat with the help of dedicated buttons offered at easy reach. Offering it electrically is a nice touch.

Other than that, both 2nd row occupants get winged headrests that offer a lot of support and comfort. Also appreciated, is the extendable seat base for better under-thigh support. Offering deployable trays with slots for tablets and cup-holders for 2nd-row passengers is an underrated feature. It allows rear passengers to either work or snack, depending on their mood and appetite.

Loaded With Comfort Features

Not only are the front seats in the Hyundai Alcazar equipped with ventilation, but the rear seats also benefit from this feature, ensuring all passengers enjoy a comfortable ride, no matter where they sit. Hyundai has thoughtfully placed the rear seat ventilation switch on the door pad, conveniently located beside the window switch for easy access.

To further enhance convenience, the Alcazar caters to tech-savvy passengers by offering two Type-C charging ports for second-row occupants. This ensures that their gadgets remain charged and ready throughout the journey, making the Hyundai Alcazar an ideal choice for those who prioritize comfort, practicality, and modern amenities.

Not just that, there is a wireless Qi charger for 2nd-row passengers, which has to be segment-first. Because Alcazar has a large panoramic sunroof, it extends towards the back, allowing 2nd-row passengers to let in a lot of light and have an uninterrupted and airy experience.

If the sun is up and is a hot day, 2nd-row occupants can not only close the sun-shade, but they can also deploy rear window blinds. This will keep the harsh sun at bay. Both captain seats in 2nd row get individual armrests for uncompromised comfort. Lifting the cabin ambience is a premium Bose audio system and soothing mood lighting.

Top Quality Chauffeur-Driven Experience

What once seemed exclusive to executive sedans is now available in the newly launched Hyundai Alcazar. This SUV is packed with features that deliver a top-tier chauffeur-driven experience, something its rivals in the segment cannot match. The thoughtful inclusion of advanced comfort features like electrically adjustable seats, rear seat ventilation, and Type-C charging ports for rear passengers sets the Alcazar apart. These amenities make it a standout choice for those looking for a luxury chauffeur-driven ride in an SUV format.

Beyond these premium, chauffeur-focused features, the Hyundai Alcazar brings a host of additional attributes that further enhance comfort for all passengers. From practical touches like a cooled glovebox and digital key to the convenience of dual-zone climate control and AC vents for every row, the Alcazar ensures a premium experience. Coupled with a smooth suspension setup, a comprehensive safety package featuring Level-2 ADAS, side and curtain airbags, auto headlights, and rain-sensing wipers, Hyundai Alcazar promises both comfort and peace of mind. All of these factors make it an unparalleled choice for buyers seeking luxury and versatility in an SUV.