New Hyundai Alcazar Executive Base Variant Launch Soon – Specs Leak

Launched last year in June, Hyundai Alcazar has emerged as a popular choice in mid-size SUV segment

In a move that could be aimed at making the SUV accessible to a larger customer base, Hyundai will soon introduce new ‘Executive’ base variants of Alcazar. As of now, Alcazar variants are available in price range of Rs 16.44 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh, ex-sh. More affordable variants could help boost sales of the SUV.

In April 2022, Alcazar was placed at third spot in mid-size SUV sales. While trailing XUV700 and Harrier, it was ahead of other rivals like Tata Safari and MG Hector. Launch of a new, more affordable variant will help boost sales.

New Hyundai Alcazar Executive Base Variant

New Executive variants of Alcazar will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. While both manual and automatic transmission options will be available for diesel variants, customers choosing petrol Executive variants will have only manual transmission options. Alcazar diesel variants are equipped with a 1.5-litre motor that generates 115 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Gasoline motor is a 2.0 litre unit that makes 159 PS and 191 Nm. Both engines are offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. With manual transmission, both petrol and diesel engines offer best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 14.5 kmpl and 20.4 kmpl, respectively. This is as per ARAI test results.

As starting price of rivals like XUV700 and Harrier is lower than Alcazar, Hyundai may be looking to reduce this gap with the new Executive variants. Depending on the price cut that the company is targeting, new Alcazar variants will have to sacrifice some of the features. Hyundai will have to achieve a balance between pricing and equipment list to ensure the new Executive variants can get the desired response from customers.

Alcazar Executive features

Features that are likely to be unavailable in case of Alcazar Executive variants include dual-tone colour option, puddle lamps with Hyundai logo projection and side foot step. Blacked-out styling, as offered with ORVM, roof rails, shark fin antenna and rear spoiler, will also be missing.

On the inside, missing features could include cognac brown and black leather seat upholstery and door armrest, electric parking brake with auto hold, front row ventilated seats, air purifier, 2nd row headrest cushion and Bose premium sound system. Features that will be available as standard include panoramic sunroof, 2nd and 3rd row AC vents, follow-me-home headlamps, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Bluelink connected car technology.

In terms of performance, Alcazar Executive variants may have to do without drive modes, traction control and paddle shifters. On the safety front, missing items could include front parking sensors, side and curtain airbags, surround view monitor and blind view monitor.

Even without these, Alcazar Executive variants will have a comprehensive range of security features. It will include electronic stability control, hill start assist control, automatic headlamps, tyre pressure monitoring system, speed alert system and rear parking sensors.