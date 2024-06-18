New Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Fascia Spied – More Unique Than Creta

Where rivals are concerned, new Hyundai Alcazar facelift lock horns with Kia Carens, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700

India’s second best-selling car manufacturer, Hyundai, has been testing a couple of new vehicles in India. One among them is Alcazar facelift and It will be based on 3rd gen Creta facelift launched earlier this year. Alcazar facelift is expected to pack unique design attributes over Creta. Recent spy shots of Alcazar facelift show just how unique it can be.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Fascia – How unique is it?

Historically, Hyundai has established unique design attributes between Creta and Alcazar. Especially at the front and rear, while changes at the sides are immediately obvious without trying. Alcazar is positioned on a stretched platform and it gets a longer wheelbase over Creta to accommodate third-row seating.

Looking at the recent spy shots by autonation_india, we can see more of Alcazar’s fascia than what we did in the previous shots. Thus confirming that the design differences between upcoming Alcazar facelift are more prominent than Creta facelift, on which it is based on.

For starters, the LED DRL signature of Hyundai Alcazar facelift is all new and seems to be inspired by new Santa Fe. Like an elongated ‘H’. Actual headlights are likely to be similar to to Creta’s. Front grill looks like it is one giant piece, but depending on the body colour, it might be very close to that of Creta’s.

At the sides, Alcazar facelift gets new alloy wheels with what seems like an 8-spoke design. At the rear, new spy shots of Alcazar facelift show us a glimpse of unique vertically laid-out tail lights that look like they are inspired by Palisade’s. Hyundai Creta gets horizontally laid out tail lights.

New interiors

On the inside, Alcazar facelift should get an almost identical interiors that featured on Creta facelift earlier this year. Two horizontal 10.2-inch screens laid out in the same housing – one for driver’s instrumentation and the other for main infotainment with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Dual zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 360 degree camera, cruise control, level-2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, 2nd row captain seats option, maybe a dashcam, advanced telematics suite and other features are most likely to make it on Alcazar facelift.

Where powertrains are concerned, we shouldn’t expect any drastical changes. The same two engines as current Hyundai Alcazar are likely to continue. These are a 1.5L turbo petrol GDI engine that is capable or churning out 160 PS of peak power and 253 Nm of peak torque and the 1.5L turbo diesel with 113 bhp and 250 Nm.

Source