New Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Interiors Revealed With SRK In The Backseat

Hyundai Unveils Bold New ALCAZAR with Striking Design and Enhanced Comfort

Hyundai has unveiled the interiors of new Hyundai ALCAZAR facelift, a 6 and 7-seater SUV designed to command attention with its striking design and advanced features. The latest iteration of this premium SUV is set to launch next month and is crafted to offer an enhanced road presence and luxurious comfort, making it a formidable contender in the mid-size SUV segment.

Premium Interior and Advanced Technology

Inside, the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR continues to impress with a dual-tone Noble brown and haze navy colour scheme that exudes luxury. The cabin is designed to offer a calm, hi-tech, and premium feel, with updates borrowed from the recently refreshed Hyundai Creta. In the photos shared by Hyundai, we can see their brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan seated in the back seat of new Alcazar.

The interior now features a twin 10.25-inch infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster, along with new horizontal ventilation architecture and a quilted seat pattern, enhancing the sophisticated and plush ambiance of the cabin. The 6-seater variant offers captain seats in the second row with enhanced cushioning and a folding armrest, while the 7-seater variant includes a seat tumble mechanism for easy access to the third row.

The ALCAZAR facelift also incorporates advanced features such as dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof, providing passengers with a premium travel experience. A distinct front radar indicates the introduction of Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with up to 19 features, further enhancing safety and convenience. These updates position the ALCAZAR as a strong competitor against rivals like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector.

Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR has been meticulously crafted offering robust design and comfort. With its commanding presence characterized by a bolder, taller, and wider stance, The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR radiates grandeur and sophistication. The premium SUV now offers enhanced seat comfort, and a splendid cabin, ensuring an unparalleled experience for the passengers. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR stands out as an ideal choice for city commuters or long journeys.”

Enhanced Design and Exterior Features

Hyundai ALCAZAR facelift comes with a host of new design elements and an array of exterior colour schemes. The front fascia of the new ALCAZAR now features a larger front grille adorned with horizontal chrome strips, split LED headlamps, and H-shaped LED DRLs connected by a thin light bar, adding to its bold road presence.

The front bumper has also been redesigned, complemented by a new skid plate. Towards the rear, the SUV sports a brand-new bumper design, a revised tailgate, and new connected LED tail lamps, giving it a more modern and assertive look. Additionally, the ALCAZAR facelift introduces new R18 diamond-cut alloy wheels and black-painted cladding, which enhance its dynamic profile. The updated design is further accentuated by a unique bridge-type roof rail, contributing to the SUV’s commanding road stance.

Engine and Transmission

Hyundai ALCAZAR facelift will continue to be powered by the existing engine options. It will feature a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine delivering 160 hp and 253 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. The SUV will also offer a 1.5-liter diesel engine generating 116 hp and 250 Nm of torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.