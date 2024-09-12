New Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Reach Showrooms – All Features Detailed

Where competition is concerned, new Hyundai Alcazar facelift rivals Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Kia Carens and others

Based on an elongated Creta platform, Hyundai has launched the new Alcazar facelift with a new radical design. Prices for this SUV start from Rs 14.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for petrol and Rs 15.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for diesel engines. Units have started to arrive at dealerships and here is what Hyundai Alccazar facelift has to offer.

New Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

In company’s portfolio, Alcazar is positioned above the Creta and below Tucson. Positioning it against the likes of Kia Carens, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus and others. Hyundai is offering Alcazar facelift in four primary trims – Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature, and in 6S and 7S seating configs.

The top-spec Signature trim gets all the bells and whistles. In the video by Namaste Car, we can see the top-spec Signature trim in Robust Emerald Pearl shade. We first saw this colour on Creta, launched earlier this year. This particular unit is 6S variant with individual captain seats in the second row. 7S variant gets a bench seat.

On the outside, obvious changes are seen at the front and rear. We get a new fascia with an H-shaped LED DRL, a larger grill and a new bumper with a silver faux skid plate element. Rear is probably the most appealing part of new Hyundai Alcazar facelift. We see vertical tail lights with connected LED signatures.

Rear bumper is new and so are the 18-inch alloy wheels. 19-inchers would have looked better, though. Boot space is similar to preceding model. On the inside, there are more feature additions with Alcazar facelift when compared to the model it replaces.

What all is new?

For starters, seat ventilation is now available for 1st and 2nd row passengers, driver’s seat gets a memory function, 2nd row seats get adjustable under-thigh support and winged headrests, rear passengers get a dedicated wireless charging pad with Type-C USB, Bluetooth digital key, Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree cameras and more.

Other than the features, the interiors have been overhauled, matching Creta facelift’s overall layout. We now get twin 10.2-inch displays along with a redesigned centre console. The colour theme on the inside is Noble Brown and Haze Navy, lending a premium aura. Leatherette seats and dual-pane panoramic sunroof further uplift the cabin.

Powertrains-wise, new Hyundai Alcazar facelift continues to be powered by the same 1.5L turbo petrol engine with 158 bhp of peak power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic for petrol and a 6-speed torque converter for diesel.