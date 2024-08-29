New Hyundai Alcazar Interiors TVC With SRK – Top Things To Know

When launched, new Hyundai Alcazar will take on the likes of Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus and even Kia Carens

After launching Creta facelift earlier this year, Hyundai is poised to bring similar updates to its 3-row counterpart, Alcazar. Set to launch soon, Alcazar facelift has been on the news for the past months with multiple spy shots. Now, the car is fully revealed in a new TVC featuring Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

New Hyundai Alcazar Interiors

Alcazar is a premium and 7-seater version of Creta and locks horns with vehicles like MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700. While it doesn’t match these vehicles in sheer size and road presence, Alcazar is tech-savvy and offers economical commutes owing to its smaller engines.

The new TVC featuring Shah Rukh Khan shows new Hyundai Alcazar in all its glory. We can see exterior design highlights along with interior highlights and some noteworthy features. The main highlight of this new TVC is Alcazar’s new Haze Navy dual-tone interior colour theme.

When compared to Grey interior theme on Creta facelift, the Haze Navy theme on Alcazar comes off as sophisticated and premium. If you are looking for any changes over Creta’s interiors, there don’t seem to be any. Hyundai might implement more premium materials with Alcazar.

Hyundai has always set a few visual differences between Creta and Alcazar. Same is the case with Creta facelift and the upcoming Alcazar facelift. On the outside, we see a slightly distinct fascia with a unique grill design. At the rear, tail lights are new and get a vertical orientation along with a connected design.

On the side, changes are the most evident as Alcazar gets an elongated wheelbase with larger 18-inch alloy wheels. These alloy wheels get a new 8-spoke design which looks unique amidst the sea of 5-spoke patterns. One stand-out feature (literally) over Creta is taller roof rails, which look like it is functional.

Features!

Hyundai vehicles are known to offer features and creature comforts and package them into logical and sensible trim levels. The same is the case with new Hyundai Alcazar as well. For starters, we get four main trim levels – Prestige, Platinum, Executive and Signature. There are 7 colours on offer – Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Robust Emerald Pearl, Starry Knight, Titan Grey Matte.

Features on top of Creta include captain chairs at the rear, an electrically operated boss mode for rear left passenger, front passenger seat electric adjust, welcome and memory function for driver seat, rear wireless charger and 2nd row ventilated seats. Other features like panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, digital key feature, rear sun shades, keyless entry and push button start are notable too.

Powertrains-wise, there will be no changes and we will get the same 1.5L GDI 160 PS turbo petrol engine and the 1.5L 115 PS diesel engine will continue duties. Manual and automatic gearbox options from current Alcazar will be carried over too. There might be a price increment associated with new Hyundai Alcazar. For context, outgoing Alcazar is priced between Rs 16.77 lakh (Ex-sh) and Rs 21.28 lakh (Ex-sh).