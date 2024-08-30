New Hyundai Alcazar Tech Features Detailed – Digital Key With NFC Tech

Hyundai Introduces Advanced Technology Features in the New Alcazar – Launch on 9th Sep 2024

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has unveiled a range of new technology features in the updated Alcazar, aiming to enhance safety, comfort, and connectivity for drivers and passengers alike. This update positions the Alcazar as a technologically advanced option in the 6 and 7-seater SUV market. Official launch will take place on 9th Sep 2024.

Key Technology Features

Digital Key with NFC Technology: The new Hyundai Alcazar introduces a Digital Key with NFC technology, allowing users to lock, unlock, and drive the SUV using their smartphone or smartwatch. This feature also supports key sharing with up to three users or seven linked devices simultaneously.

Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control: The SUV is equipped with Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control (DATC) with a touch-type AC control panel, offering personalized comfort for all passengers.

Infotainment and Digital Cluster: The Alcazar features a 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) HD infotainment system and a matching digital cluster, both seamlessly integrated for an enhanced driving experience. The system supports multi-language user interface with 10 regional and 2 international languages.

Connectivity and Voice Commands: The Alcazar offers over 70 Bluelink connected car features, ensuring greater convenience through smartphone and smartwatch integration. It also includes 270+ embedded voice commands, supporting Hindi and Hinglish, to cater to diverse user preferences.

Ambient Sounds and Wireless Charging: The SUV introduces segment-first features like 10 ambient sounds of nature and a magnetic pad on the driver’s console. Additionally, the second row is equipped with a wireless charger, adding to passenger convenience.

Comfort and Convenience

Hyundai has focused on enhancing in-car comfort with features like rain-sensing wipers, an 8-speaker Bose Premium Sound System, and a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof. These features, combined with the new technology offerings, are designed to improve the overall driving experience.

Powering the new Alcazar will be the same petrol and diesel engine options which are on offer with the current Creta. It will get manual as well as automatic gearbox options. With these updates, the new Hyundai Alcazar is set to compete strongly in the premium SUV segment, offering a blend of intelligent technology, comfort, and performance. These advancements are expected to make the Alcazar an attractive choice for those seeking a modern and connected SUV.