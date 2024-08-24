New Hyundai Alcazar TVC Ft Shah Rukh Khan – 7 Colour Options

New Hyundai Alcazar facelift is available in 4 trim levels, 24 variants, two engine options and seven exterior colour shades

Hyundai recently unveiled the 2024 Alcazar facelift, with launch scheduled on 9th September. Bookings are currently open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Alcazar facelift is available in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. Now, Hyundai has revealed a new TVC featuring their brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan.

Alcazar facelift engine options

While a number of new features have been introduced with the Alcazar facelift, the powertrain options are the same as earlier. The 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine churns out 116 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The 1.5-litre petrol turbo GDi engine produces 160 PS and 253 Nm. Users can choose from the 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT transmission. Drive modes of Eco, Comfort and Sport have been carried forward. Also, the traction control modes of Snow, Sand and Mud are the same as earlier.

Alcazar facelift variants

There are four trim levels – Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. Hyundai Alcazar diesel manual variants include 1.5 MT Executive 7S, 1.5 MT Platinum 7S, 1.5 MT Platinum 7S DT and 1.5 MT Prestige 7S. Users going with the automatic can choose from eight variants. These are 1.5 AT Platinum 6S, 1.5 AT Platinum 6S DT, 1.5 AT Platinum 7S, 1.5 AT Platinum 7S DT, 1.5 AT Signature 6S, 1.5 AT Signature 6S DT, 1.5 AT Signature 7S and 1.5 AT Signature 7S DT.

Users who need a petrol manual can choose from 1.5T MT Executive 7S, 1.5T MT Platinum 7S, 1.5T MT Platinum 7S DT and 1.5T MT Prestige 7S. DCT variants are Alcazar 1.5T DCT Platinum 6S, 1.5T DCT Platinum 6S DT, 1.5T DCT Platinum 7S, 1.5T DCT Platinum 7S DT, 1.5T DCT Signature 6S, 1.5T DCT Signature 6S DT, 1.5T DCT Signature 7S and 1.5T DCT Signature 7S DT.

Higher variants of Hyundai Alcazar facelift see several new additions. It includes dual 10.25-inch screens, automatic climate control and more than 70 connected car features. With focus on user safety, 40 safety features have been made standard across all variants. For top variants, more than 70 safety features are available. It includes the ADAS kit, which is expected to be similar to that of the new Creta.

Features to be carried forward include front ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and dual camera dash cam setup. Other highlights include Bose premium sound system, air purifier with AQI display, USB charging ports for all rows and wireless smartphone charger. Safety kit includes ESC, front and rear parking sensors, 6-airbags, vehicle stability management, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist control and surround view monitor.

Alcazar facelift colour options

For both petrol and diesel variants, users can choose from seven colour options. These are Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Robust Emerald Pearl, Starry Night and Titan Grey Matte. Among these, the new colour additions include Fiery Red and Robust Emerald Pearl. The Typhoon Silver colour available with the outgoing model has been discontinued.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift is expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 17 lakh. It will continue to challenge rivals such as Tata Safari, XUV700 and MG Hector Plus.