New Hyundai Brand Film Celebrates 28 Year Journey In India – 10 Million Cars And Counting

With focus on providing world-class products, Hyundai India has won the trust and confidence of millions of car users

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) commenced operations in the country with the groundbreaking ceremony in 1996. Santro was the first product and it turned out to be a runway success. Over the years, Hyundai India has registered strong growth and amassed millions of loyal customers.

Celebrating Hyundai India’s journey

Hyundai has shared a video on its social handles, describing its journey in India and the strong connection it has with the people and its diverse culture. When Hyundai entered India, it had to face rivals like Maruti, Premier, Hindustan Motors, Mahindra and Tata. International brands were also there such as Daewoo, Opel, Ford and Honda. However, the primary rival was Maruti Suzuki that enjoyed a near monopoly at that time.

Hyundai launched its first product Santro that was an instant bestseller. In just a few months, Hyundai became India’s second largest automobile manufacturer. The company retains that title even today, powered by some really good products. For example, there are more than a million Creta SUVs on the roads. Other popular products include the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Verna, Venue, Exter and Alcazar. Hyundai EV portfolio currently has the Ioniq 5 compact crossover SUV.

Hyundai manufacturing prowess

HMIL’s first plant was launched in Chennai. Over the years, the plant has expanded its capacity and capabilities. It has played a key role in the company’s success. As demand for Hyundai cars continues to grow across both domestic and export markets, Hyundai has invested in a second manufacturing plant, located in Talegaon, Maharashtra. This plant was acquired from General Motors.

Hyundai has committed investments worth Rs 6,000 crore in Maharashtra. The Talegaon plant has production capacity of 130,000 units per annum. Hyundai will commence operations at this plant in 2025. Expansion capacity is also set to increase at the Talegaon plant. Counting all its manufacturing units in India, Hyundai is aiming to achieve production capacity of 1 million units per annum.

Focus on innovation and excellence

Till date, Hyundai India has produced more than 10 million cars. A crucial role in the success story has been played by entities such as the Hyundai Motor India Engineering R&D centre in Hyderabad and the Centre of Transformation in Gurugram. The focus has been on developing new technologies and products tailored for the Indian market. The dedication to quality and excellence has also enabled Hyundai to win multiple awards and recognition. Most recent was the Indian Car of the Year 2024 awarded to Hyundai Exter.

Over the years, Hyundai India has built an extensive network of sales and service touchpoints across the country. It has ensured that customers have easy access to its products and services. The company currently has 1381 sales touchpoints and 1565 service touchpoints across the country. Hyundai India remains committed to its vision of growth and innovation. The company is also committed to the progress of India. Powered by new opportunities and with focus on innovation and quality, Hyundai India poised to achieve even greater milestones in the future.