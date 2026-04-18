New Hyundai Compact Electric SUV Spied Next To Nexon EV

Latest spy shots reveal that Hyundai’s new B Segment EV is largely the same size as the Tata Nexon EV

Hyundai has plans to launch multiple new EVs in India by 2030, one of which is a new sub-4-meter electric SUV. Test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months. Latest spy shots reveal the SUV at a charging station, parked next to Tata Nexon EV. Let’s check out the details.

Hyundai Punch-rivalling EV – Exterior highlights

Similar to Hyundai’s other sub-4-meter offerings like the Venue and Exter, the new electric SUV has a boxy profile. Spied from the rear, key features include a slightly raked windshield, a roof-mounted spoiler and horizontally-stacked sharp LED tail lights. Other highlights include rear parking sensors and a rear view camera.

Hyundai’s new B-segment EV has a largely flat roof and comes with robust roof rails. Window frames have an angular profile and appear similar to those of the new Venue. ORVMs are rectangular units and these could get cameras to enable 360° view functions. While the wheels are not clearly visible, they appear to have a dual-tone finish. In earlier spy shots, we had also seen one of the base variants with steel wheels.

Another key detail is the front-left placement of the charging port, above the fender. Hyundai uses different configurations for the placement of charging ports in its EVs. For example, EVs like the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 have the charging port located on the right rear fender. In comparison, EVs like Creta Electric and Inster EV have the charging port at the front.

In these latest spy shots of Hyundai’s new small EV, the front section is not visible. The test mule spotted earlier this year in January was seen with pixel-style top-mounted LED DRLs. Between the DRLs, Hyundai has used its four-dot logo. The headlamps are rectangular units and placed lower, at wheel level. The SUV has a prominent front bumper, a compact bonnet, circular wheel arches and flush door handles.

Competitive pricing with heavy localization

Hyundai had earlier stated that its new small EV will be designed to cater specifically to the needs of Indian consumers. With a high level of localization, the electric SUV could be launched at a competitive price point. For context, the primary rival Punch EV is available at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh. With BaaS, Punch EV is available at just Rs 6.49 lakh.

Another option in the entry-level EV segment is Citroen e-C3, which is available at a starting price of Rs 12.90 lakh. Nexon EV is another popular product in this space, which starts at Rs 12.49 lakh. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is available at a starting price of Rs 13.89 lakh. There are some compelling upcoming products as well, such as the Bridger EV.

Interior and powertrain specs of Hyundai’s new sub-4-meter electric SUV are yet to be revealed. It is likely that this SUV will be based on the E-GMP (K) platform. Manufacturing could take place at Hyundai’s new plant in Talegaon, near Pune. Launch is expected later this year or in 2027.

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