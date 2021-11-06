New Hyundai Creta Grand Launched In Mexico – Is Alcazar From India

Hyundai Alcazar in India rivals other three-row mid-size SUVs such as MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700

After a more than generous response received in India since its launch earlier this year, Hyundai has introduced Alcazar in Mexico. Essentially a three-row version of Creta, the mid-size SUV will be retailed as Creta Grand in the Mexican market. Launched at a starting price of MP 455,000 (approx. INR 16.80 lakh), the SUV has been imported from India.

Hyundai is offering Alcazar (Creta Grand) in two trims- GLS Premium and Limited AT. The latter is available at a price of MS 498,000 (approx. INR 18.40 lakh). The SUV is identical to the India-spec Alcazar in terms of styling and specifications. It also boasts of the same set of features as Alcazar.

New Hyundai Creta Grand – Exterior & Interior Features

Some of the exterior highlights on offer include a 3-D grille embellished in dark chrome, body-coloured wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-tip faux exhaust vents, chrome door handles, rear spoiler with LED brake light, a silver-coloured sidestep and roof rails. The version launched in Mexico will only be available as a seven-seat SUV.

Other creature comforts on offer include a 10.25-inch touchscreen system enabled with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof, electric driver’s seat adjustment, ambient lighting, auto climate control and more.

Safety features on offer include up to six airbags, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, Hill Start Assist, tyre pressure monitor system and rear parking camera.

Engine Specs

The South Korean auto giant will be offering only a petrol engine option with Creta Grand in Mexico. The 2.0-litre naturally aspirated MPI petrol engine kicks out 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque. It is only offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The India-spec model is also offered with the option of a 6-speed manual transmission.

In India, Hyundai also offers a diesel engine option with Alcazar. The 1.5-litre CRDi oil burner churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. This motor is also available with the same gearbox options. The SUV also gets three drive modes namely Eco, City, and Sport and as many traction modes- snow, sand, and mud.

India-spec Alcazar

Alcazar, in India, is available in eight variants namely Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O), Signature Dual Tone, and Signature (O) Dual Tone. Currently, it is offered at a price range of Rs 16.30 lakh and Rs 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against the likes of MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, Tata Safari, and the Mahindra XUV700.