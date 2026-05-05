New Hyundai Creta Interiors Spied – Gets Pleos Connect Next Gen Infotainment, SDV

Based on the advanced K3 platform, all-new Creta will feature a major upgrade of its technology systems

Hyundai is working on the 3rd-gen Creta (codenamed SX3), which is expected to be launched later this year or in early 2027. Latest spy shots from California reveal a completely refreshed dashboard and new equipment. The popular SUV is also expected to get a refreshed exterior profile. Let’s check out the details.

3rd-gen Creta interiors – What’s new?

One of the major updates is Hyundai’s Pleos Connect, which integrates various functions from the infotainment, instrumentation and connectivity systems. Hyundai announced Pleos Connect Next Gen Infotainment system just a few days ago. It will be soon rolled out in a production vehicle.

The first Hyundai car to be powered by Pleos Connect will be the new Grandeur in South Korea, while in Europe it will be seen in the new IONIQ 3. For India, it is likely going to be the new Creta which will first get Pleos Connect. By 2030, Pleos Connect will power over 20 million cars of the Hyundai Group (Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands).

Pleos Connect marks Creta’s shift to a Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV), enabling advanced digital features. As compared to the existing model that uses dual screens, the new-gen Creta utilizes a large center screen. This will provide users access to the new Gleo AI assistant and a modular app market.

Since several functions of a traditional instrument screen are integrated in the central display, the driver’s side receives only a compact screen for displaying essential data. This is positioned directly in front, in the driver’s line of sight. With Pleos, OTA updates not only cover OS upgrades but also include powertrain tuning / enhancements and suspension tweaks. Software updates operate independently of the hardware, ensuring the vehicle’s technology stack remains future-ready.

Another key update is the new positioning of the gear selector. This has been relocated to the steering column, where it functions as a shift-by-wire stalk. A similar setup can be seen with the Ioniq 5. With the repositioned gear selector, the cabin feels cleaner. It has also helped create a larger storage space under the centre console. Other key updates include flush-fitted air vents and a more immersive ambient lighting setup.

Exterior updates

New-gen Hyundai Creta is expected to be larger in size and get bigger 19-inch alloy wheels. These updates will ensure a more dominating presence for the SUV. New Creta is expected to get modern pixel-style lighting elements and Hyundai’s 4-dot logo at the front. The front fascia is now more upright and one can also notice a taller hood line. Earlier spy shots had revealed the presence of dual front radars. This could mean some significant additions to autonomous features of the Level 2+ ADAS package.

AWD Hybrid powertrain, Multi Link Rear Suspension

New gen Creta will also be offered in a hybrid option, along with petrol and diesel options. Creta Hybrid is likely to be a key offering, expected to utilise updated software for ‘Smart Regenerative’ braking along with improved energy management via Pleos OS, aimed at enhancing fuel efficiency, especially in city conditions. Top variants will get AWD with multi link rear suspesion, as seen in the spy shots. It remains to be seen if this hybrid powertrain will be available at the time of launch or introduced at a later date.

Updates introduced with the new-gen Creta will eventually be available with the Seltos as well. However, there will be a time gap, allowing Creta to technologically dominate for a specific period. Current Creta continues to be top selling car in the segment, even after the arrivals of next gen / new cars like Sierra, Seltos and Duster. With the kind of updates 2027 Creta is getting, it is more than likely to maintain its dominance in the segment.

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