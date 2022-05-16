New Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Highlighted In Official TVC

Changes onboard Creta Knight Edition encompass visual enhancements, some new features and panoramic sunroof

One of Hyundai’s bestsellers, Creta currently commands close to 1/3rd market share in compact SUV segment. To ensure it remains competitive, Creta has received updates at regular intervals. In April, the company had introduced iMT option with the 1.5-litre petrol motor as well as a new Knight edition. Later this year, Creta is also scheduled to get a comprehensive mid-cycle facelift.

One of the differentiating factors for Creta Knight edition is its sportier styling. It utilizes glossy blacked-out bits, as can be seen on the front grille, front skid plate, rear bumper, roof rails, rear view mirrors, pillars and shark fin antenna. Contrasting accents can also be seen on the front grille.

Creta Knight edition TVC

Other exterior features include trio beam LED headlamps and crescent glow LED DRLs. These will be offered as standard with all Creta Knight variants. These features are currently available with SX Executive variant onwards. Another key update is grey R16 alloy wheels. Side profile is further enhanced with the use of red coloured brake callipers.

To differentiate it from other variants, Creta Knight edition gets ‘Knight’ badging on the boot lid. Apart from these, most other exterior styling bits are the same as that available in respective standard variants. Below is the official TVC of the new Hyundai Creta Knight edition.

Black theme continues on the inside where the SUV gets all-black dashboard. Contrasting red accents on AC vents and red coloured piping on seats make the cabin space all the more exciting. Other features include twin LED roof lights at front, LED reading lights for rear seat, mobile charging point and rear AC vents.

Most important update for the Creta Knight variant is the panoramic sunroof. Earlier, anyone who wanted a sunroof would have to choose SX Executive and above variants. Panoramic sunroof will be standard for all variants of Creta Knight edition. In terms of safety, tyre pressure monitoring system will also be offered as standard with Creta Knight edition.

Creta Knight edition variants and pricing

There are four variants of Creta Knight edition – S+ petrol, SX(O) petrol, S+ diesel and SX(O) diesel. The two petrol variants are available for Rs 13.35 lakh and Rs 17.06 lakh, respectively. Diesel trims will cost Rs 14.31 lakh and Rs 18.02 lakh, respectively. These variants have the 1.5 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel motor.

Hyundai had recently introduced iMT for the 1.5-litre petrol motor. However, this transmission option will not be available with Knight edition. Transmission options for Creta Knight edition will be the same as earlier. It includes 6-speed manual and intelligent variable transmission (IVT) for the 1.5 litre petrol motor and 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic for the 1.5 litre diesel motor.

Standard safety features available with Creta Knight edition include electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), day/night inside rear view mirror, lane change indicator and rear parking sensors and camera.