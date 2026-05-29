New Hyundai Creta Spied Next To Old Creta – Bigger In Size

With its larger size, the new Creta has a stronger road presence and is also likely to offer more cabin and boot space

Hyundai is working on the 3rd-gen Creta, which is expected to launch in early 2027. Before that, a global reveal is expected around Nov-Dec 2026. Test mules of the new Creta have been spotted frequently in recent months, revealing exciting segment-first features such as Pleos Connect. In a recent spy video from Manali, the new Creta can be seen driving next to the 2nd gen Creta and the 5-door Maruti Jimny.

New Creta vs Old Creta – Larger dimensions revealed

Spotted with a panoramic sunroof, this is one of the higher-spec variants of the upcoming Creta. The test mule first passes alongside a pair of Maruti Jimnys, clearly highlighting the size difference. The more interesting part comes later in the video, when the test mule moves further on the road and halts next to an existing Creta.

Parked side by side with their front ends largely aligned, the new Creta is evidently larger than the 2nd gen model. Even if the external attachment at the rear is ignored, the new Creta is still larger than the 2nd gen model. One can put a line across the shark fin antenna of the two cars to clearly see the size difference.

The video angle is not exactly perpendicular, but the size difference is too prominent to be dismissed as an optical illusion. It is already known that the new Creta is expected to be close to 4,500 mm in length. In comparison, the existing Creta is 4,330 mm long. The larger dimension is made possible with the new K3 platform that underpins the new Creta and new Kia Seltos.

This platform unlocks a longer wheelbase and is designed to support hybrid and electric powertrains as well. Being bigger in size, the new Creta is expected to have more legroom for all passengers. The boot space is also likely to increase from the existing 433 litres. These changes will make the new Creta an even more compelling choice for family-oriented buyers.

Comprehensive equipment upgrades

New Creta is not just bigger and sportier, but also packs in a comprehensive range of segment-first features. These have been revealed in previous test mule sightings. One of the key updates is the advanced Pleos Connect infotainment and cockpit system. With this setup, the new Creta has also transitioned to a Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV).

It will allow Hyundai to introduce comprehensive OTA updates for the new Creta, covering new features, OS upgrades and even suspension tuning and performance boosts. Safety is another focus area, where the new Creta is expected to get multiple additions to the Level 2+ ADAS package.

Sometime after its launch, the new Creta is also expected to get a hybrid powertrain option. This will allow improved competitiveness against hybrid offerings such as Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. Other key updates could include AWD and multi-link rear suspension with the top variants of the new Creta.

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