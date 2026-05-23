New Hyundai Creta Spied With Pleos Screen In India

With its Pleos Connect advanced infotainment and cockpit system, the new Creta can establish a clear technological lead over rivals

Hyundai is working on the 3rd-gen Creta, which is expected to get comprehensive updates. One of the new additions will be Pleos Connect, which was recently unveiled by Hyundai. In addition to Creta, Pleos Connect will also be seen with Hyundai’s latest models such as the new Grandeur in South Korea and the new Ioniq 3 in Europe. Latest spy shots confirm the presence of the Pleos Connect in new-gen Creta. Let’s check out the details.

New Creta spied with Pleos Connect

With the Pleos Connect, the aim is to make tech features more accessible, all while reducing distraction and enhancing safety. Instead of the current approach where most cars get dual screens or full width screens, Pleos Connect has a large centralized screen. It integrates various functions from the instrumentation, infotainment and connectivity systems.

Information on the central screen is neatly displayed in three sections. This ensures quick and easy access without any major distraction. On the left, driving information is displayed, which includes a 3D 360° view of surrounding objects. On the right, users can access navigation, media and third-party apps. At the bottom of the screen, recently used or pinned apps are accessible.

Pleos Connect central screen supports single screen and split screen modes. With Pleos Connect, the new Creta will also be transitioning to a far more advanced Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV). This allows access to advanced digital features such as the new Gleo AI assistant. Users will also have access to a modular app market.

Another major benefit of Pleos system is that it allows OTA updates not just for OS upgrades but also for powertrain tuning / enhancements and suspension tweaks. Users can access new features and performance boosts without requiring any changes to the hardware. With Pleos, Creta’s technology stack can be continuously upgraded to remain future-ready for years.

For essential information that the driver needs regularly while driving, a separate compact screen has been provided in the driver’s line of sight. This ensures that critical information can be easily accessed without taking their eyes off the road. The smaller display in front of the driver shows a variety of information such as speed, media info and turn-by-turn navigation.

New hybrid engine, AWD, enhanced safety

In addition to the existing powertrain options, the new-gen Creta is expected to get a hybrid option. This will be a major addition for the Indian market. Creta hybrid will offer exclusive features such as smart regenerative braking and improved energy management, made possible with Pleos OS. Top variants of the new Creta could get AWD with multi-link rear suspension.

Safety will be enhanced with significant additions to autonomous features of the Level 2+ ADAS package. In other updates, the new-gen Creta is expected to be larger in size and come with bigger 19-inch alloy wheels. The exterior profile also appears to have undergone a major refresh, with the SUV getting a boxier stance, a more contemporary design and new LED lighting signatures. New Creta could get flush door handles too, like Seltos does.

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