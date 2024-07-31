New Hyundai Creta Spotted Testing Towing Capability

Various possibilities exist such as testing of a new powertrain or new towing technologies to be used with Creta

A new Creta model has been spotted in South Korea with a trailer attached at the rear. Hyundai could be evaluating the possibility of positioning Creta as a trailer-ready SUV. It is likely meant for international markets where towing is more common.

Can Creta support a trailer?

Trailers are usually more suitable for use with larger SUVs. In the case of Hyundai, trailer options are often seen with SUVs such as Hyundai Santa Fe, Santa Cruz and Palisade. These are larger and heavier than Creta, and capable of towing a trailer at the rear. Being larger and heavier helps because a number of forces are at work when a vehicle is towing a trailer.

For example, the trailer can sway from side to side. This can make both the trailer and the SUV unstable. This yaw motion can occur due to various factors such as uneven road surfaces, crosswinds and sudden steering inputs. With a trailer being towed behind, actions like braking, acceleration and cornering also determine the overall stability of the trailer and the SUV. Other factors at work include the type of coupling system, speed of the vehicle, wind resistance and aerodynamic drag.

Possible tests being conducted

With Creta’s relatively small size, it may visually seem incapable of properly supporting a trailer at the rear. However, Hyundai may be testing new features that can make Creta a trailer-ready SUV. At least for smaller sized trailers.

For example, Hyundai could be testing a new sway control system that can minimize trailer sway. Such systems can use fraction-based mechanisms to keep the trailer aligned with the SUV. Stabilizer bars or anti-sway bars are also used to improve stability and reduce side-by-side movement.

Hyundai Creta could also be testing a trailer brake system that will be synchronized with the braking setup of the SUV. This ensures a balanced braking force, reducing the possibility of toppling and skidding. Popular towing SUVs also use special towing mirrors and cameras to effectively monitor the movement of the trailer. This camouflaged Creta model could also be testing a new, more robust suspension setup that can withstand the forces of towing a trailer at the rear. Another possibility could be a new, more powerful engine that can effectively supply more towing force.

Creta towing capacity

It will be interesting to see the towing capability of Creta when this specific model is ready. To get a rough idea, one can look at Hyundai Palisade that has max towing capacity of 2.2 tons (with trailer brakes). Without trailer brakes, the towing capacity of Palisade is reduced to just around 750 kg.

From a design perspective, this new Creta model is largely the same as the new 2024 Hyundai Creta. However, the trailer-towing Creta gets a sportier set of alloy wheels. The lighting setup and other visible parts are mostly the same as India-spec Creta.