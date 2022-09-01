New Hyundai Creta Touchscreen Stolen – Thieves Break Glass

Hyundai Creta came with a large 10.25” touchscreen navigation system on SX trim onwards

Creta is one of the most sought-after SUVs in India. Currently, it is the second highest-selling SUV after Tata Nexon and is the highest-selling vehicle that Hyundai makes. With its popularity so immense, it is a common sight here in India. What helps Creta’s cause, is that it is loaded to the gills with features and creature comforts.

Except for ADAS features, that facelifted 2nd gen model will soon get, Creta comes with most things. It can do with a couple of stars more in crash ratings, though. India-spec Creta has a 3 star Global NCAP safety rating. Interestingly, the new gen Tucson has got a 0 star NCAP rating from Latin NCAP.

New Hyundai Creta Touchscreen Stolen

Speaking about safety, a new incident has brought another aspect of car safety to light. The car in question is a Creta SX or SX (O) automatic variant that gets a larger 10.25” touchscreen. Recently, some thieves stole the infotainment system of this vehicle when parked outside the house. Thieves smashed the window open to gain access to the touchscreen infotainment system. Images were shared by Bhargav Mhatre via Rushlane Crashlane.

The main 10.25” touchscreen infotainment system has been nicked while its 7” digital driver’s display seems to be intact. To gain access to the infotainment system, thieves have opened most of the centre console including its trims around AC vents and also the panel that integrates auto climate controls. Creta 2022 infotainment had a 10.25″ screen with a slick user interface and also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Looks like the thieves were only interested in the 10.25” touchscreen infotainment system of this 2022 Hyundai Creta. Theft is covered under insurance, though. But it still depends upon the various terms and conditions of various insurance providers. But all-in-all, it does feel a little uneasy for people with fancy equipment like this that park their vehicles outside.

Car Thievery

Thefts associated with automobiles are not a new thing. Not to sound like a boomer, but back in the days, CD players and Cassette players were the most pinched features. Thieves loved them as they gave quick money and were universally compatible too. Nowadays, infotainment systems are indigenously developed.

We have also heard of multiple cases both here in India and abroad of catalytic converters being stolen. We get why catalytic converters get stolen as they contain various elements like Platinum, Palladium and the likes and yield good value. But car infotainments should be coded with the respective cars that they are equipped in. This will discourage thieves from going on a rampage like this.

Something like an immobilizer where a chip inside its key is coded with that vehicle electronically. Given Indian conditions, it is likely that this new type of robbery will catch on. Maybe manufacturers should unanimously introduce a new way that could prevent this. Or at least track the unit if it is stolen.

If you have a feature-loaded vehicle that you park outside, now is the time to find a parking space indoors. It will be safer for your vehicle and also frees up the occupied space on the roads. Win-win, both ways.