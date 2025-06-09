New Hyundai Crossover Spied – India-Spec Bayon Based On i20?

A new crossover has been spied abroad that looks like a Hyundai version of Kia Soul with respect to its side silhouette, but has a sloping bonnet like on a hatchback. However, the badge on the wheels have Hyundai logo and the interiors of this vehicle have i20 branding on seats, suggesting this could be a next-gen i20.

i20 is a sleek and aerodynamic premium hatchback, while this new test mule has a boxy silhouette with sharp and edgy doors along with wheel arch cladding like on a crossover. So, is Hyundai SUV-fying i20 hatchback? Or is there more to this test mule than what meets the eye? Let’s take a closer look.

New Hyundai Crossover Spied

It is possible that Hyundai could be SUV-fying the i20 hatchback for boosted sales and volumes. Mitsubishi Eclipse, which is a crossover SUV today, used to be a sportscar once. However, i20 is a part of Hyundai’s hatchback lineup including i10 and i30, which is highly likely to stay as a hatchback.

There’s a probability of this vehicle being something else, but might be sharing the same seats as i20 and hence the upholstery that reads i20. Test mules usually carry make-shift components and equipment in their early stages. This may also be a conscious step to conceal its true identity and prevent early leaks.

What could it be?

While it is not confirmed, this test mule may be a prototype of Hyundai’s upcoming i20-sized electric crossover codenamed BJ1. This is a result of Hyundai’s and Kia’s advances in electric vehicles and come up with mass-market offerings at affordable prices to expand their presence in the EV world. 17-inch alloy wheels and Pirelli tyres justify this being the BJ1.

Another possibility is that this particular test mule might be an India-spec version of Bayon SUV which is also based on i20 hatchback. Hyundai has been selling Indianized versions or India-specific versions of their vehicles and the same is likely to be the case with Bayon, which is speculated to launch in India.

We have seen this strategy in play when Hyundai launched India-specific Exter, instead of Casper, like initially speculated. If this test mule is the India-specific Bayon to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx which has garnered a lot of sales ever since it was launched, it may launch in 2026 or early 2027.