New Hyundai Custo MPV Photos Leak Ahead Of Global Debut

Hyundai is expected to offer the Custo MPV in both six- and seven-seat configurations

Hyundai has teased its upcoming Custo MPV ahead of its much anticipated global debut. While the teaser image shares only a partial sight of the upcoming mini-van, we have got hold of a set of spy shots that supposedly reveal the final production-spec model of the MPV in its full avatar.

These pics have reportedly been clicked in China which first surfaced on the internet earlier this year after being formally approved by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of the country. The seven-seater MPV has been developed by a joint venture between BAIC Motor of China and Beijing Hyundai.

Exterior Design

The MPV has been specifically designed and developed for Asian markets, though initially it will only be sold in China. In terms of its exterior design, Custo would be best described as a minivan-style cousin of Tucson with its apparent styling inspirations from the premium SUV. However, its silhouette resembles more to Kia Carnival with complete sliding doors.

Upfront, the inspiration from Tucson is very evident thanks to a large grille with a similar parametric jewel theme with integrated LED DRLs. The 3D style grille embellished in chrome is flanked by slim LED headlights. The muscular front bumper features fog lamp housings lined with chrome, a wide central air intake and a flat bonnet that slopes downwards for improved visibility.

On the sides, the MPV flaunts blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, a heavily-raked A-pillar, a long roofline and designer alloy wheels. The heavily raked A-pillar provides great visibility at front. At rear, the MPV flaunts a pair of C-shaped LED taillamps which are connected across the tailgate through a full-width light bar. Other exterior highlights include almost squared wheel arches, a roof-mounted rear spoiler and cuts and creases across the profile.

Features & Engine Specs

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Hyundai MPV will measure 4,950 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, and 1,734 mm tall. There are no details about its interior as of now.

Custo is expected to offer features such as a colour TFT instrument cluster, a vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment display, a multifunctional steering wheel and auto climate control. Safety kit on offer includes features such as multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Under the hood, the MPV will feature a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which kicks out 168 bhp powering the front wheels only. It could also be powered by a more powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged unit which pumps out 236 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.