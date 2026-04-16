New Hyundai Electric SUV For India Rendered – Based On Spy Shots

Hyundai is working on a new electric SUV for the Indian market, which will be positioned below Creta Electric. It will be made in India, for India and also for global exports. Testing of this mass-market EV has already commenced.

Test mules have been spotted in India as well as in South Korea, with full camouflage. Based on the spy shots, rendering artist Pratyush Rout has come up with a render of this upcoming Hyundai electric SUV.

New Hyundai Electric SUV Rendered

Spy shots have revealed that this un-named Hyundai EV will come with a tall-boy design with a strong and imposing silhouette. Same can be seen in these renders too. The distinguishing factor will be Pixel-design LED DRLs.

These renders have Quad Dot Hyundai logo in pixel style along with a conventional Hyundai logo on top. Headlights are positioned way below and take a quadrilateral look with multi-beam LED chambers inside them.

Flush door handles are another highlight of this Hyundai EV and we can see a geometrical pattern for alloy wheels, which looks rather smart. Roof rails are of functional type and could be load-bearing-type. We can also see protruding wheel arch and chunky wheel arch claddings along with door claddings.

What to expect?

Spy shots reveal a boxy silhouette, which should pack a roomy and accommodating interior with more-than-sufficient shoulder space for all occupants. At the rear, there is a connecting plaque for tail lights, but actual LED tail light signature does not seem to be connected. There’s also a funky spoiler at the rear which integrates the high-mount stop light.

Dual 12.3-inch screens in a curved housing, fancy steering wheel with gear selector mounted on steering column, premium materials and premium audio system, Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree cameras, all-four disc brakes, adjustable regenerative braking, powered front seats, ventilated front seats and other features can be expected.

Battery size could be around 40 kWh, promising 400 km – 500 km range on a full charge. A single electric motor driving front wheels with a sub 10 second 0-100 km/h can be expected. Features like V2L and V2V might be present. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the likes in the sub 4m segment. Launch is likely to take place sometime later this year or in 2027.