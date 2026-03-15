New Hyundai Electric SUV Spied At Charging Station

Hyundai’s upcoming electric SUV for India has been spotted testing once again, this time at an electric charging station somewhere in Goa. These latest spy shots reveal more details about the upcoming EV, which is expected to target the high-volume sub-4 metre SUV segment in India.

Spied At Charging Station In Goa

The vehicle continues to remain heavily camouflaged, covering most of its exterior design elements. Next to it at the charging station likely the upcoming Carens Clavis EV GT Line. Despite the camouflage, some design cues can still be observed. The SUV has a tall, upright stance with a relatively boxy silhouette.

The rear section looks fairly upright as well, which should help maximise interior space and boot capacity. Hyundai’s made for India electric SUV also features roof rails and what appears to be a flat roofline, hinting at a practical family-focused SUV design.

New Alloy Wheel Design Seen

Compared to earlier test mules spotted in India that were riding on steel wheels, this test vehicle gets a fresh set of alloy wheels. These alloys feature a geometric multi-spoke pattern and could measure around 16 or 17 inches.

Such designs are often used on EVs to optimise aerodynamics while maintaining a modern look. The presence of these wheels also suggests that Hyundai may now be testing more production-ready versions of this upcoming electric SUV.

Hyundai India’s First

Hyundai has already confirmed that it is working on a new electric SUV specifically developed for India. The project is part of Hyundai’s broader strategy to strengthen its EV lineup in the country. This upcoming electric SUV has been designed and developed with India in mind, while also being exported to other global markets.

India plays a crucial role in Hyundai’s long-term strategy as it is now the world’s third-largest automobile market. After the launch of Creta Electric, Hyundai is looking to expand its electric portfolio further with more accessible models aimed at higher-volume segments. It will become the first electric car from Hyundai to be developed and built from the ground up in India.

Positioning In Hyundai’s EV Lineup

Once launched, this new Hyundai EV is expected to sit below Creta Electric in the brand’s electric SUV lineup. It could compete with models such as Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV3XO EV and other upcoming compact electric SUVs. Hyundai may price this model aggressively to strengthen its presence in India’s rapidly growing electric SUV space.

While Hyundai has not officially confirmed the launch timeline, continued testing activity suggests that development is progressing steadily. The model could make its debut sometime later in 2026, with production to take place in India. More details about its design, battery capacity and driving range are expected to emerge as testing continues.

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