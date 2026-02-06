New Hyundai Electric SUV Spied In Korea – To Be Made in India, Exported Globally

Hyundai has advanced its product strategy in the country and wants to increase its offensive in India’s high volume Sub 4m segment (B Segment). The company has confirmed that a dedicated EV is being developed for India and the first set of test mules have surfaced, giving us a first look at this upcoming EV.

Previous test mule sightings in India did not reveal whether this upcoming SUV was an EV or not. That’s fixed with these new spy shots from South Korea that show this upcoming SUV plugged-in at a charging station. Let’s take a closer look.

New Hyundai EV Spied While Charging

The Indian market is a key pillar in Hyundai’s 2030 Vision as India has emerged as the world’s third largest automotive market and fastest growing major economies. After Creta Electric, Hyundai is establishing a deeper commitment to the Indian market with a new EV. It will be designed and developed for the Indian market and will be made in India.

After its first-ever sighting in Mumbai, this upcoming Hyundai EV for India, has been spied testing in South Korea. Only this time, it was spied being charged at a publich charging station, confirming that it is an electric vehicle. Just like Kia Syros EV, this upcoming Hyundai EV has a charging point on its front left quarter panel.

In India, this EV was spied with steel wheels, while the test mules in South Korea can be seen with new alloy wheel design. These wheels have a geometric pattern to them and look like they could be 17-inchers. The test mules spied in India gave us a better view of its design than these test mules as they get fabric camouflage.

We can see a boxy silhouette that Indian SUV buyers prefer. There is a premium aura around this upcoming EV with its flush door handles, tall-boy stance, wrap-around-type front windshield, flat-ish bonnet, flat-ish fascia angular door frames, chunky body cladding, tall roof rails, sophisticated-looking spoiler and stylish ORVMs and more.

What to expect?

Unlike Creta Electric, this upcoming EV gets Hyundai’s new quad dot logo on the closed-off grille which reads H in Morse code. These dots are likely to be illuminated as there are similar pixel-like dots in its LED DRL signature. These may double up as turn indicators and have sequential functions too. Dual chamber headlights are positioned way below in the bumper.

At the rear, we can see similar pixel design LED tail lights as well. We can also see a dedicated camera for ADAS suite, suggesting top-tier active safety features. These spy shots do not show the interiors. One could speculate that this new Hyundai EV will share its powertrains with the upcoming Kia Syros EV.