New Hyundai Elexio Electric SUV Debuts – Giant Touchscreen, Full Digital Controls

While initially targeted exclusively at the Chinese market, Hyundai Elexio electric SUV can be considered for export markets at a later date

Hyundai is working in collaboration with its Chinese partner BAIC to boost its EV market share in China. Their joint venture, Beijing Hyundai, is set to introduce multiple new products. One of these is the Hyundai Elexio, which was unveiled in May 2025.

Some details were also revealed in June via data published on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website. Now, some interior images of Hyundai Elexio have been posted online. Let’s check out the details.

Hyundai Elexio interiors revealed

One of the key highlights is a large panoramic touchscreen infotainment system, mounted around the middle of the dashboard. All the controls are accessible via the touchscreen. There are no physical buttons anywhere, excluding only the steering mounted control buttons. A small section on the left side of the screen appears to be exclusively dedicated to function as a MID.

A projection display system is also installed at the base of the dashboard. Hyundai Elexio electric SUV has an elevated centre console, ensuring clear boundaries between the driver and front passenger spaces. The centre console has two wireless charging pads and four uncovered cup holders. Towards the end, there’s space for storing small items.

Centre front armrest has storage space underneath and might include a cooling function, depending on the variant. In total, Hyundai Elexio has 29 storage spaces. Overall, the interiors of Hyundai Elexio are designed to maximize comfort and roominess. Seats appear super comfy and there’s adequate legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers.

Rear bench seat has three headrests, which could have an adjustability option. Thanks to the wide windows and panoramic sunroof, passengers can enjoy uninterrupted views of the outside world. USB charging ports are likely to be available for rear passengers.

Hyundai Elexio – Styling and features

Some of the key USPs include four-point pixel lighting elements and a full-width LED strip. Hyundai Elexio features smooth, curvy body panelling throughout, lending it a welcoming and approachable design. It is also likely to enhance aerodynamic efficiency to ensure optimal range.

Side profile has squared wheel arches, sporty aero-optimized alloy wheels, flush door handles, blacked-out pillars, roof rails and a slightly tapering roofline. At the rear, Hyundai Elexio has a roof mounted spoiler, pixel-style tail lights, rugged bumper design and ‘E L E X I O’ lettering on the tailgate.

Dimensionally, Hyundai Elexio is comparable to the Hyundai Tucson sold globally. Elexio is 4,615 mm long, 1,875 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. Depending on the variant, the height is in the range of 1,675 mm to 1,700 mm.

Hyundai Elexio – Performance, range

Two versions of Hyundai Elexio will be available, one with a single motor and the other with dual-motors in an all-wheel drive setup. Elexio is underpinned by Hyundai’s advanced E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) with 800-volt architecture. The single motor variant utilizes a 160 kW (218 PS) motor mounted on the front axle. In comparison, the dual-motor variant has an additional 73 kW (99 PS) motor installed on the rear axle. Hyundai Elexio dual-motor variant has total power output of 233 kW (317 PS).

As per CLTC standards, the claimed range of Hyundai Elexio is 700 km. This will be lower at around 570 km, as per WLTP standards. Real-world range of Hyundai Elexio could be around 500 to 550 km. Details about the battery pack are yet to be revealed. Hyundai Elexio is expected to be launched in China in Q3, 2025.