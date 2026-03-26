New Hyundai Exter Arrives at Dealerships – HX 6 Mid Variant Walkaround

For the first time, Hyundai Exter has been updated since its launch to keep up with increasing and intensifying competition. As part of the 2026 update, Hyundai Exter comes with a host of exterior styling revisions and updated interior equipment to make it more appealing to buyers than before. Units have started to arrive at the dealership and let’s take a closer look.

New Hyundai Exter HX 6

Where pricing is concerned, new 2026 Hyundai Exter starts from Rs 5.79 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base HX 2 Petrol Manual variant and goes till Rs 9.42 lakh (Ex-sh) for HX 10 Petrol Petrol AMT. New Exter CNG range starts from Rs 7 lakh (Ex-sh) for HX 2 and goes till Rs 9.41 lakh (Ex-sh) for HX 8 with Manual gearbox option only.

The vehicle seen in the video by Voiture Head is a mid-spec HX 6 variant with a Petrol only engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox, which is priced at Rs 7.95 lakh (Ex-sh). The colour that you can see here is called Ranger Khaki, which was available with pre-facelift model as well. The hero colour of 2026 Exter facelift is called Golden Bronze.

Mid-spec HX 6 variant gets quite a few features and equipment including the much talked-about dashcam. From the outside, we can see the new grille, new bumper, LED DRLs in a H insignia, halogen projector headlights, stylised steel wheels with wheel covers, LED turn indicators on ORVMs, H-shaped rear LED tail lights, body cladding, request sensors, shark-fin antenna and more.

Even the funky and sporty spoiler present on top-spec HX 10 is available with mid-spec HX 6 variant. There’s also a rear defogger, but no rear washer and wiper. At the rear, we also get an electronic boot release button which opens up to a 391L boot where we can see a parcel shelf along with a spare wheel.

The new Navy interior colour looks interesting and lends a fresh look to this cabin. Silver door handles and Beige seat upholstery contrast with this Navy colour nicely. There are two adjustable headrests, rear AC vents and a Type-C USB port, but no rear armrest. The driver gets his own armrest, though.

The Most VFM Trim?

Notable interior features of new 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift include powered ORVMs, touchscreen infotainment screen with speakers and audio controls on steering wheel, cruise control, height adjustable driver’s seat, auto climate control, fully digital instrument cluster and a sunroof, among others.

Powering the new 2026 Exter is the same 1.2L Kappa engine which is among the only 4-cylinder engine in its segment. It has unmatched refinement and smoothness with least amount of NVH. This engine is rated at 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. This engine also gets CNG option too.





























