New Hyundai Exter Coming Soon Teaser – Knight Edition Or Is It N Line?

On social media handles, Hyundai Exter Knight Edition teased, could very well be an N Line version too, owing to the red accents on tailgate

Hyundai’s newest vehicle in India, Exter, has expanded the company’s SUV portfolio into the segment smaller than 4m length. This is an all-important segment with Tata Punch in the lead. The rivalry is fierce and Hyundai India has teased a new version of their Exter. However, what will it be? A Knight Edition or an N Line version? Let’s take a look.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition

Exter is Hyundai’s most affordable vehicle in India marketed as an SUV. This directly rivals with Tata Punch, which has emerged as the best seller in the sub 4m SUV genre. Keeping the Punch-rival updated and looking fresh, is paramount for Hyundai.

In that regard, Hyundai is formulating a new version of Exter and has teased the same on their social media handles. This is highly likely to be a Knight Edition version with a matte black exterior paint scheme that stands apart in the segment and within Exter’s standard shades.

For context, Hyundai sells Exter with a total of five monotone and three dual-tone colours. These are Ranger Khaki, Cosmic Blue, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Fiery Red and the all important Atlas White monotone shade. Also, dual tone options include Khaki, Cosmic and Atlas White shades with a Black roof.

As of now, there is no Black shade on offer with Exter. With a Knight Edition, Hyundai is likely to make Exter a lot more appealing than it already is. It has to be noted that Tata has not offered the Dark Edition of the Punch yet. So, Hyundai will get a brownie point of being the first OEM in the race to offer a black vehicle.

Hyundai teaser mentioned “Let the night sky dazzle, each time you cruise by! Hold on to your seats, something epic is about to be unveiled”. So, there is a possibility that we can get a dual tone colour variant of Starry Night with black roof instead of a Knight Edition like Venue Knight Edition.

Is it an N Line?

If it is Hyundai Exter Knight Edition, we can expect similar treatment to Venue Knight Edition. A murdered look on the outside with all black appeal, black logos and badges, red front brake callipers, Knight badges on the outside, all-black interior with bronze accents, black upholstery and the likes.

However, we can’t rule away the possibility of it being an N Line version of Exter. We say this because there is a red highlight below the Exter badge in the teaser, like in i20 N Line and Venue N Line. This is not available with standard car. If Hyundai is teasing Exter N Line, we can expect it to have a matte paint scheme on the outside with red accents inside and out.

Powertrain-wise, Exter N Line might come equipped with a 1.0L 3-cylinder GDI turbo petrol engine that could make the full-fat 120 PS power as i20 N Line and Venue N Line, or down-tuned to make 100 PS. Think Grand i10 NIOS Turbo, but in a crossover form. Launch is likely soon.