New Hyundai Exter-ior Road Presence Spy Shots – Looks Big

Hyundai Exter shares its underpinnings with Grand i10 NIOS – It shows off a new-age Hyundai design

Detailed spy shots of the production spec Hyundai Exter have come in as the micro UV was on its test rounds in South Korea. Set to make its market launch in India later this year, this new model from the Hyundai stables is scheduled to enter a highly competitive segment where in it will take on the Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Citroen C3 while it will also compete with the new Maruti Fronx.

Production of the Exter is set to commence from early July 2023 while market launch is scheduled for just ahead of the festive season, by August 2023. In the latest spy shots, we get a clear look at the Exter-ior of the upcoming Hyundai Exter.

Hyundai Exter will sport fresh styling even though it will share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS. It will be positioned below the Venue in the company lineup. Spy shots show off a new front end in a three layer effect. It gets split headlamps and new ‘H’ shaped LED DRLs that also work as turn indicators. It also sports a black finished front grille while the third layer includes a chin and cladding finished in matte black.

Design elements on its sides show off flared wheel arches with thick cladding, large front and rear doors for easy cabin access, dual tone 15 inch alloy wheels and roof rails. The Exter also gets black matte finished cladding on A, B and C pillars. The rear end is upright with a tall bumper, shark fin antenna and built-in spoiler and tail lamps, which get H shaped LEDs. New spy shots from South Korea give us a good idea about the road presence of the Hyundai Exter, which does look big for an SUV that is going to be slotted below Venue.

Interiors of the new Hyundai Exter will sport a 5 seater layout. It will borrow some of its cabin features from the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback. It could come in with a large infotainment system with connected car technology, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Features could also include automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger and keyless entry.

Safety will be via a total of 6 airbags, cruise control, etc. The government has mandated 6 airbags on all cars and SUVs, with this rule likely to come into force by October 2023. Considering that Hyundai has recently added a range of safety features to its Creta, Venue and i20 premium hatchback with three-point seat belts and adjustable rear headrest, these very same features would also be making its way onto the new Exter.

Engine and Transmission Specs

Hyundai Exter will borrow its engine lineup from the Venue, Grand i10 Nios and Aura. This 1.2 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine makes 83 hp power and 113.8 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual or 5 speed automatic transmission. Though unlikely to get a diesel option, Hyundai may bring in a 1.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine as well as a CNG Exter. Electric Exter is also a possibility.

Earlier spy shots showed the Exter on test in snow. It could be offered with drive modes such as off-road mode, city mode, etc., along with traction control. Competitive pricing is what will make the new Exter stand out in competition. Hyundai Exter prices could range from Rs 6-12 lakh (ex-showroom), thus allowing it not only to take on micro SUVs but to also compete with a few sub-10 lakh compact SUVs.