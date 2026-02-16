New Hyundai i20 Era Enters With Maximum Value Impact

Hyundai has introduced a new entry point into its premium hatchback lineup with the launch of the 2026 i20 Era, priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While the i20 has long been positioned as a feature-rich, aspirational hatchback, this new variant makes the badge significantly more accessible without diluting its core strengths. The move is more than just a price revision — it is a calculated expansion strategy aimed at widening the i20’s reach in an increasingly price-sensitive market.

Premium Design Stays Intact

Despite being the new base variant, the Hyundai i20 Era retains the bold and modern design language that defines the model. The aerodynamic silhouette, sharp character lines and confident stance remain unchanged.

Exterior highlights include body-coloured bumpers, door handles and ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, front and rear skid plates, and 14-inch wheel covers. The overall visual identity continues to feel premium — not stripped-down. This ensures the entry-level buyer does not feel like they are opting for a compromise in styling.

Safety Remains a Core Focus

Hyundai has ensured that safety is not diluted in the Era variant. The i20 Era comes with 6 airbags as standard, along with Hill Assist Control, rear parking sensors, central locking, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants and seatbelt reminders. In a segment where base variants are often pared down aggressively, the i20 Era maintains a strong safety foundation.

Practical Feature Set for Everyday Use

Inside, the cabin continues to feel thoughtfully engineered. The Era variant features a fully digital instrument cluster with MID, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, manual air-conditioning, front power windows and USB Type-C charging ports.

For buyers who want a larger infotainment screen, Hyundai offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen as a dealer-level accessory for Rs 15,000, complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, backed by a three-year warranty. This modular approach allows customers to personalise their purchase without inflating the ex-showroom price.

Proven Powertrain Continues

Under the hood, the 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine continues unchanged. Known for its refinement and smooth performance, this motor delivers a balanced driving experience suited to both city commutes and highway runs. Hyundai has retained the same mechanical package across variants, ensuring that buyers opting for the Era variant still experience the same driving quality as higher trims.

Strategic Expansion in the Premium Hatchback Segment

With rising vehicle prices across segments, Hyundai’s decision to introduce a sub-Rs 6 lakh i20 is a significant move. It lowers the entry barrier to the premium hatchback segment while preserving the i20’s established strengths — design, safety and refinement. Rather than stripping the car to reach a headline price, Hyundai has focused on intelligent feature rationalisation while maintaining core value.

The 2026 Hyundai i20 Era is not just a cheaper i20. It is a strategically positioned variant designed to bring more buyers into the premium hatchback space — without compromising on what makes the i20 a strong contender in the first place.