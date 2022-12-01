New Hyundai i20 Facelift 2023 Version Spied Testing In Korea

With decline in diesel popularity among hatchbacks, Hyundai i20 Facelift 2023 is likely to only get petrol option

Premium hatchback segment is one of the most popular among hatchbacks. This segment offers a decent upgrade over budget hatchbacks and slots below sub 4m SUVs. Hyundai i20 is a good example in this space. It doesn’t sell as much as a Baleno, though. Baleno sold more than double of i20’s volume last month.

That said, i20 does register decent numbers. It has been almost two years since the current-gen i20 was launched. A mid-life facelift is likely on its way and it seems to be spotted testing in South Korea. With good looks prevalent on outgoing model, i20 facelift is likely to only minor refresh. Let’s take a look.

Hyundai i20 Facelift 2023

Facelifted Hyundai i20 that is spotted testing, is clad with camouflage. There seems to be a new front fascia along with newly designed creases on its doors. It is not the top-spec model as this test mule donned steel wheels with wheel covers and doesn’t come with blackened B and C pillars. Wheel covers look vastly similar to the outgoing model.

Hyundai is likely to update its front fascia with a slightly redesigned grille, headlights and offer a sportier bumper. Shape of its LED DRLs could be changed to create more aggression. At the rear, new Hyundai i20 might get redesigned LED taillights. These might follow Hyundai’s family DNA and offer connecting LED taillights as we saw on Venue.

There might be very few changes to i20’s interior. Nothing to complain about, though, as it was a feature-loaded one. That said, it is a possibility that 2023 Hyundai i20 would offer ventilated seats and become the first in its segment to do so.

Specs & Features

If we look at premium hatchback sales, petrol engines are dominant in this space. Only 11% of Hyundai i20 and 11% of Tata Altroz sales are from diesel engines. There are multiple rumours that Hyundai is considering axing diesel variants of i20. If this strategy is in the cards, it might materialise with the launch of facelifted Hyundai i20.

ADAS suite of features is unlikely to make it to premium hatchback segments anytime soon. Powertrains that will prevail are a 1.2L NA Kappa petrol engine and a 1.0L Turbo GDI petrol engine. Former is capable of churning 82 bhp and 115 Nm with a 5-speed MT or a CVT option, while latter kicks out 118 bhp and 172 Nm mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

iI20 is currently the only other premium hatchback to offer a diesel engine option. Another premium hatchback with a diesel engine is Altroz by Tata Motors. Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza have made the transition to petrol-only lineup for their premium hatchbacks. Facelifted Hyundai i20 might be launched in 2023.

