New Hyundai i20 For India Officially Teased Before Launch

All set for its launch in the coming days, here is the first official teaser of New Hyundai i20 For India

The new Hyundai i20 is set for launch in the first week of November. Initial examples have started making their way to company dealerships and select dealerships have also started accepting unofficial. The company plans to open official bookings in the first week of November.

But as of now, there has been no official update from Hyundai India, as far as the new i20 is concerned. That was until today. Today, Hyundai India has shared the first ever official teasers of the India-spec i20 new gen.

The new Hyundai i20 will follow the company’s Sensuous Sportiness design theme. It will get some design changes with sharper features such as a large cascading front grille in glossy black, sleek LED DRLs with projector headlamps and triangular fog lamp housings.

It will also receive a shark fin antenna, dual tone alloy wheels and wrap around tail lamps along with a reflector and chrome stip. The exterior colour options could include Polar White, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Sunburn Sway (Orange), Starry Night (Black). Out of these colour schemes, two colours of white and red will also be offered in dual tones with a contrasting black roof.

The interiors of the India spec Hyundai i20 will follow in a similar layout to the international spec model. It will get a 10.25 inch infotainment system, connected car technology with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging system, a Bose sound system and sunroof. It will also sport a range of safety equipment among which will be parking sensors, rear view camera and ABS and EBD as standard.

Engine Specs

The next gen Hyundai i20 is scheduled to receive the same engine and transmission options as are seen on the Hyundai Venue. These will include 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine making 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque. There will also be a 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine offering 100 / 120 hp power and 172 Nm torque and a 1.5 liter diesel engine slated for 100 hp power and 240 Nm torque. Transmission options will include manual transmission, an AT, iMT and 7 speed dual clutch automatic depending on the engine selected.

Competition and Expected Price

Once launched, the next gen Hyundai i20 will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz in its segment. It is slated to be priced from Rs.5.5 lakhs.

In related news, Hyundai is also offering hefty discounts on its model range for the month of October. These benefits range from Rs.25,000 to Rs.1 lakh on select models while there is discount on Hyundai Creta, Venue and Verna. The company has also just concluded a ‘Navratri Car Care Camp’, which was held from October 14 to 22 and which offered owners discounts on labor and service charges.