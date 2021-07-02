New Hyundai i20 Variant Without Alloys, Steering Controls – Spied At Dealer

Hyundai India is getting ready to launch a new variant of the i20 premium hatchback – Which will be cheaper than current base i20 Magna variant

Launched last year, new gen Hyundai i20 has been a sales success. Despite the pandemic and lockdown situations in many parts of the country, i20 sales in India have averaged at about 8-10k units per month. With the country opening up as Covid-19 cases decline, Hyundai is planning to launch a new, cheaper variant of the i20.

At the time of launch, Hyundai i20 was not offered with the Era base variant – probably because the company wanted to offer the new gen i20 as a premium hatch. Not only the i20 is the most expensive in its segment, it is also the most feature-rich and powerful offering.

Its existing base Magna 1.2 petrol variant is priced from Rs 6.85 lakh while top of the line Asta O Turbo DCT is priced at Rs 11.35 lakh ex-sh. In comparison, rival petrol hatches – Maruti Baleno is priced from Rs 5.97 lakh to Rs 9.27 lakh while Tata Altroz is priced from Rs 5.8 lakh to Rs 9.07 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

2021 Hyundai i20 Era or Magna Executive

A new Hyundai i20 variant has arrived at a stockyard. Spy shots have been shared by automotive enthusiast Srinivas. The new Hyundai i20 seen in these spy shots does not get alloys or the foglamps.

On the inside, it is missing steering mounted controls as well as infotainment / audio system. Current Hyundai i20 Magna base variant is offered with alloys, steering mounted controls, LED foglamps as well as a 2 DIN audio system.

Hyundai could be launching this new i20 variant as a more affordable variant. It could be launched as Era or Magna Executive. We have seen Hyundai launching new variants of their existing cars with the Executive tag – which are basically low-feature offerings of the same variant. Recently, Hyundai launched Creta SX Executive with a Rs 79k lesser price tag. Expect a similar option with the new gen i20.

Specs

Currently, new gen Hyundai i20 is presented in four trims of Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O) which are further divided into 24 variants. It is offered in 3 engine options of 1.2 liter petrol, 1.0 liter petrol turbo and 1.5 liter diesel. Depending on the variant, transmission options include manual, iMT, automatic CVT and automatic DCT.

The Hyundai i20 gets a wide range of colour options both in monotone and dual tone. The mototone options include Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Copper. Dual-tones are Polar White with Black Roof and Fiery Red with Black Roof.

New-gen Hyundai i20 will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, Ford Freestyle, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. i20 is currently the second bestselling car in the premium hatchback segment. It trails behind Baleno, but is comfortably ahead of all other rivals. With the launch of this new more affordable variant, Hyundai can expect to increase sales of i20, reducing the gap with Baleno even further.