New Hyundai Inster EV Teased With 355km Range – Punch EV Rival?

Hyundai Inster EV is not confirmed for India, but similar powertrain might make its way to upcoming Exter EV and rival Punch EV

Electric cars are currently gaining popularity in India and is among the priorities for most car manufacturers. Hyundai seems to be diving in at the idea with Creta EV, speculated to be launched in early 2025. What about the A-segment where faster adoption of E-mobility makes more sense? Recently teased Hyundai Inster gives us an idea.

Hyundai Inster EV Teased – Design and Appeal

Ever wondered what an electric version of Hyundai Casper would look like? Hyundai just gave us the answer in the form of Inster EV. If you’re wondering if Exter means outdoorsy adventure lifestyle and Inster means something to be driven inside the city, that would be wrong. In fact, Inster name has nothing to do with Exter at all.

According to Hyundai, Inster name is inspired by the words “intimate” and “innovative”, combined with Casper name, the vehicle on which it is based. As of now, Casper is Korea only and Hyundai is tight-lipped about the intended markets for the recently teased Inster EV.

Casper was first introduced in 2021 and the upcoming Inster will carry a similar silhouette as seen in Hyundai’s teaser image. Inster will get a unique fascia, but is reminiscent of Casper. We can see a similar bonnet, windscreen and overall side silhouette. Charging port is at the front, but not centred, like in Punch EV.

Inster boasts new pixel-style quad-element circular LED DRLs and pixel-style 7-element LED turn indicators too. Tail lights get a pixel effect as well. Alloy wheels of Hyundai Inster look unique, though. Just like Casper, Inster will come equipped with crossover bits like roof rails, body cladding and reasonably high ground clearance.

According to Hyundai, INSTER is poised to set new standards in driving range and technology, and safety features. Speaking of range, company has revealed that Inster will do 355 km (WLTP) on a single charge. Battery and motor specs were not disclosed.

Should Hyundai launch it in India?

India has been embracing e-mobility solutions at a decent pace. More companies have been exploring EVs today, than they ever did, in India. Hyundai is one of the companies selling electric cars in India. Soon, the company will explore electric mobility solutions in the mainstream segment.

Currently, Hyundai Kona price starts from Rs. 23.84 lakh (Ex-sh) and Creta EV, when launched, is likely to start upwards of Rs. 16 lakh (Ex-sh). Lion’s share of India’s electric car sales is from smaller electric vehicles like Punch EV, Tiago EV and MG’s Comet EV. So, targeting this space is paramount for any OEMs to push more volumes.

Even though the South Korean brand has not confirmed Inster for India (yet), it makes perfect sense. Inster’s crossover design looks miles better than Exter launched in India and it would naturally target Punch EV, which is currently the hottest EV in mainstream segment. Or, the powertrain from this Inster EV will be similar to what we will get in Exter EV in the future. Or Kia Clavis EV or Syros EV.