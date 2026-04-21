New Hyundai Ioniq 3 Debuts – 496 Kms Range, 4.1m Long, 400V Architecture

To be manufactured at Hyundai’s Izmit plant in Turkey, Ioniq 3 will go on sale across European markets later this year

Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 3 all-electric EV at the Milan Design Week 2026. The newest member of the Ioniq family is positioned as a compact electric hatchback, focused on comfort and everyday mobility for European markets. In Hyundai’s all-electric lineup, the Ioniq 3 is positioned between the Inster EV and Kona Electric. It is the smallest and the most accessible in the Ioniq range. Let’s explore the Ioniq 3 in more detail.

Hyundai Ioniq 3 – Design and features

With its sportier styling, the N-Line version of the Ioniq 3 takes the spotlight. Ioniq 3 is essentially the production version of the Concept Three, which was showcased at IAA 2025. Hyundai describes the overall design approach of Ioniq 3 as ‘Aero Hatch’, which ensures aerodynamic efficiency and spacious interiors. Ioniq 3 is expected to have a best-in-class drag coefficient of 0.263 Cd.

Based on Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design language, the Ioniq 3 has sharp body panelling all across. Other key features include pixel-style lighting elements, a four-dot H logo in Morse code and an elegantly sloped bonnet. The N-Line variant gets sporty blacked-out bumpers and exclusive N-Line badging. Ioniq 3 has circular wheel arches, sporty alloy wheels, flush door handles, blacked-out ORVMs and blacked-out A and B pillars.

With its gently sloping roofline and rising window line, a distinctive V-shaped profile emerges towards the rear. Other highlights include a shark fin antenna, dual-tone roof, a rear spoiler and rear diffuser. Hyundai is offering wheel options of 16- to 19-inch, based on the variant. Lighting elements at the rear follow a pattern similar to that at the front. ‘IONIQ3’ lettering can be seen on the boot lid. Ioniq 3 is 4,155 mm (Base) / 4,170 mm (N Line) long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,505 mm tall.

Interior, equipment

Ioniq 3 is designed for comfort and everyday usability. In Europe, Ioniq 3 is the first Hyundai model to be equipped with the Pleos Connect infotainment system. This is based on the Android Automotive OS (AAOS). Pleos integrates vehicle functions, connectivity and navigation into a single central screen. Based on the variant, the display sizes are 12.9-inch or 14.6-inch. Other key features include keyless access, EV route planner and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality.

With its long wheelbase of 2,680 mm and a flat-floor layout, Ioniq 3 offers generous legroom and headroom for all passengers. Boot space is quite large at 441 litres. With the gear lever placed on the right stalk, space has been created for utility items on the centre tunnel. Ioniq 3 has a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, heated and ventilated Relaxation seats and a Bose Premium audio system.

Performance, range

Similar to the Kia EV3 and EV4, Ioniq 3 is based on a 400-volt version of the E-GMP architecture. Battery packs include a 42.2 kWh unit with the Standard Range variant and a 61 kWh unit with the Long Range variant. The Standard Range variant is equipped with a 108 kW / 147 PS motor and offers a range of 344 km (WLTP). The Long Range model is powered by a 100 kW / 135 PS motor and offers a range of 496 km.

Torque output of 250 Nm is the same for all variants. Ioniq 3 has a top speed of 170 km/h. With the Standard Range variant, 0 to 100 km/h can be achieved in 9 seconds. Hyundai Ioniq 3 will go on sale in Europe later this year. It will take on rivals like Renault 4 E-Tech, Volvo EX30, Mini Aceman, MG4 EV, BYD Dolphin and the upcoming VW ID. Polo.