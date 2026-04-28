New Hyundai Ioniq 3 Real World Pictures – Standard Model, Non N Line

Just a week ago, Hyundai Motor took the wraps off its latest Ioniq model for global markets. We’re taking the Hyundai Ioniq 3, which is revealed only in the sportier N Line avatar. The standard non N Line Ioniq 3 has been revealed now to select media and we can see the same in the latest pictures from The Irish Times.

Ioniq 3 is a new electric crossover hatchback from Hyundai, marketed as ‘Aero Hatch’ and it gets a sloping coupe-like roof. Starting price could be around EUR 28,000 (roughly Rs 31 lakh). It is a slightly sober version when compared to the recently unveiled Ioniq 3 N Line. Let’s take a closer look.

New Hyundai Ioniq 3

The recent global unveiling of Hyundai Ioniq 3 happened with the N Line version and now we can see real world pictures of standard Ioniq 3 (non N Line). It is a slightly sober version with subtly designed front and rear bumpers and unique alloy wheels without N branding. Even the colours look subtler than what we saw with N Line version.

Standard Ioniq 3 is expected to bring the bulk of the sales for Hyundai and it is speculated to start at around EUR 28,000 (approx Rs 31 lakh). When launched, it is set to undercut a popular vehicle in Ireland like Toyota Yaris Cross, which is a smaller vehicle than Ioniq 3.

The base variant of standard Hyundai Ioniq 3 is expected to come equipped with a 42 kWh battery pack promising a range of around 335 km on a single charge. Ireland is expected to get 5 variants and top-spec Ioniq 3 will come with a larger 61 kWh battery pack, promising a range of around 490 km on a single charge.

What to expect?

Dimensionally, standard Hyundai Ioniq 3 measures 4,155 mm in length (4,170 mm N Line), 1,800 mm in width, 1,505 mm in height and has a 2,680 mm long wheelbase. Even with the Aero Hatch sloping roof line, Ioniq 3 has been advertised with a 441L boot capacity. There’s also a 119L ‘Megabox’ underfloor storage provision too.

While the N Line gets sporty all-black interior theme with red accents, dedicated N branded steering wheel and sporty seat upholstery, standard Ioniq 3 gets a lighter combination of teal and grey. Steering wheel gets quad dot logo and other equipment looks similar. The squarish central infotainment screen will go till 14.6-inches and runs on Hyundai’s new Pleos software.

There’s a sleek fully digital instrument cluster, powered front seats, adaptable cup holders, steering column mounted gear selector, ventilated front seats, electric boss mode, Bose premium audio system, panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents and more.

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